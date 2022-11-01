Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 1st November, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Michael Doherty, formerly of Broadway, Creggan, Derry

The death has occurred of Michael Doherty, 12th October 2022, after a short illness in Canal Fulton, Ohio, USA, surrounded by his loving family, formerly of Broadway, Creggan, beloved father of Micky and Jolene and loving son of Michael and Teresa. A dear and loving brother of Amanda, Andrea, Joanne, Damien and Connor. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and friends. Funeral leaving Michael’s family home, 9 Broadway on Thursday, 3rd November at 11.00am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed and can be accessed through this link: https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan. The wake will take place on Wednesday, 2 November at 9 Broadway, Creggan. House private from 9.00pm. Sr. Clare pray for him. St Michael the Archangel intercede for him.

Evelyn Matilda O'Brien (née Kernaghan), 95 Oughtagh Road, Killaloo

The death has taken place of Evelyn Matilda O'Brien (née Kernaghan), 30th October 2022, (peacefully) at Longfield Care Home, Eglinton, beloved wife of the late Alex, 95 Oughtagh Road, loving mother of Esme, David, Norma and Ken and a much-loved grandmother. Everyone is welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, from 7.00pm to 8.30pm on Tuesday. Funeral Service in St. Canice's Parish Church, Eglinton on Wednesday at 2o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Canice's Parish Church, c/o Rev. Canon Paul Hoey, 21 Main Street, Eglinton. The Lord is my Shepherd.

Seamus Ryan, 124 Shore Road, Ballyronan

The death has taken place of Seamus Ryan, 30th October 2022, (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Marie and much loved father of Seamus, Kevin and Collette (Kavanagh) and brother of the late Paddy (USA) R.I.P. Funeral from his home, 124 Shore Road Road at 11.30am for 12noon Requiem Mass in Church of St Patrick Loup on Wednesday, 2nd November. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed via Church Webcam. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren Ellie, Anna, Sarah, Lily, Catherine, Cillian, Conor and Fiona, brothers Desmond, Malachy and Martin, sister Mary (McIvor), son-in-law PJ, daughters-in-law Helen and Michelle, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

