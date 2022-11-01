Search

01 Nov 2022

Cross-border keyless car theft in County Derry

Police have warned vehicle owners to be vigilant.

Ervey Court, Eglinton. Pic: Google Maps.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 3:33 PM

Detectives from Strand Road in Derry/Londonderry are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a report of a vehicle theft in Eglinton made yesterday, Monday 31st October.

A black Range Rover Velar was stolen from Ervey Court in the village, and it's believed this occurred sometime between 4.30pm on Sunday, 30th October and 1.30pm yesterday afternoon. 

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "We’re treating this incident as a keyless car theft. One line of enquiry is that the vehicle may have been taken across the Border into Donegal, and we have been in touch with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána. 

"As we continue with enquiries, we're appealing to anyone with information about the whereabouts of this vehicle, or who saw any suspicious activity in Ervey Court between 4.30pm on Sunday, and 1.30pm yesterday, to call us.

"We're also keen to hear from anyone who is offered a similar vehicle for sale in suspicious circumstances." 

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 965 of 31/10/22. 

Detective Sergeant Ballentine added: “With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob.

"They only need to be within a few metres of your car key to get the signal, even if it’s inside your home.

“We’re urging the public to be vigilant, especially those with keyless entry cars. The cars these thieves target are usually extremely expensive, so the loss is great.”

Some useful advice includes: 

  • When at home keep your car key (and the spare) away from the car, doors and windows
  • Put your keys in a signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag
  • Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used
  • Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm
  • Park in your garage overnight, if you don’t have a garage park close to your home

For more information visit the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s website here: https://www.psni.police. uk/advice_information/vehicle- purchase-and-protection2/ preventing-keyless-car-theft/

