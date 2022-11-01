Christmas Lights of Love resumes in person at Foyle Hospice for first time since 2019

The Foyle Hospice team are delighted to welcome the community back, for the first Christmas since 2019, for the annual Lights of Love in memory of loved ones who have died.



From the beginning of November, special tags are mailed out for families and friends to write the names of those you wish to honour and remember, including your own special message, to return to Foyle Hospice with a donation in their memory.



These dedications are then placed with other messages of love on the Christmas tree at Foyle Hospice.



Each year a local family, who have chosen to share their story about how Foyle Hospice has helped them, will turn on the Christmas tree Lights of Love in the grounds of Foyle Hospice.



This is followed by an interdenominational service of remembrance held for people of all faiths and none.



The Lights of Love ceremony was traditionally held at Foyle Hospice every year but in the wake of the Covid pandemic, the last few years have had to be broadcast online through a virtual ceremony in order to safely observe government guidelines.



However, Donall Henderson, Foyle Hospice Chief Executive, said he is delighted to announce that this year they will be returning to holding the Lights of Love ceremony in the grounds of the Hospice again.



“The Lights of Love ceremony is one of the most important annual events here at Foyle Hospice,” he said.



“It is a privilege for us to welcome the local community back as we come together to remember and honour our loved ones who have died.



“This service is always very emotional and means a lot to the families and friends who come along.



"People tell us that they feel close to their loved ones at this service and, by donating in memory of their late family members and friends, they are giving something back to Foyle Hospice. For that, we are so very grateful.



“These kind and heartfelt donations enable us to continue providing specialist palliative care to our patients here at Foyle Hospice, those we care for in their own homes and those who attend our Day Hospice and Integrative Care Clinic.



"They also help us continue to provide vital support to both adults and children through our pre and post bereavement counselling services.



“We look forward to seeing everyone at this year’s Lights of Love ceremony to give them all a very warm welcome back and thank them for their continued support.”



The Lights of Love Christmas ceremony will be held in the grounds of Foyle Hospice at 7.30pm on December 20 2022.



Wrap up warm and enjoy some tea, coffee and Christmas treats while joining together and sharing a special evening to remember those you love.



For further information on the event, please visit www.foylehospice.com or call 02871 351010.