Man arrested in County Derry petrol bomb investigation

The arrest took place in Coleraine.
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Criminal Investigation Department have arrested a 45-year-old man following a search operation in the Coleraine area on Tuesday, November 1.
The search was part of an ongoing investigation into loyalist paramilitary activity linked to the North Antrim UDA which includes a number of petrol bomb attacks at residential properties
A number of electronic items were seized along with a quantity of suspected class B drugs.
