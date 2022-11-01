Search

01 Nov 2022

Class A and B drugs seized in County Derry arrest

A 20-year-old arrested was subsequently released on police bail.

Lodge Road, Coleraine. Pic: Google Maps.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

Police in Causeway Coast and Glens have made an arrest following a search at a property in the Lodge Road area of Coleraine, on Monday 31st October.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply. 

Several electronic devices were also seized as part of the search. The man has since been released on Police bail, to return for further questioning at a later date.

Man arrested in County Derry petrol bomb investigation

A quantity of drugs was seized during a search.

Chief Inspector Sinead McIldowney said: “The search which took place yesterday, was part of a proactive policing operation led by our Local Policing Team, with the help from various other departments.

“As a result of the search, Police seized suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs, electronic devices and a number of other related items.

“The illegal supply and use of drugs remains a priority for Police in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.

“As always, we rely on the local community to help us and we ask that anyone who is concerned about drug related activity in their area, to contact Police on 101.

“You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

