Search

01 Nov 2022

Concern raised over County Derry bridge stability

Damage to the bridge was discovered after Friday's flooding.

Concern raised over County Derry bridge stability

A lorry passes over Owenbeg bridge at the weekend. Photos: Mary K Burke

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

01 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

Concern has been raised over the stability of a bridge on a busy County Derry road after part of the structure washed away during recent flooding.

The damage to Owenbeg bridge, on the Foreglen Road just outside Dungiven, was discovered following Friday morning's heavy rainfall.

The rising water levels caused significant structural damage below the bridge with many motorists expressing concerns about its safety.

One local man, who contacted the County Derry Post, said: "I'd be most concerned about the volume of traffic travelling over this bridge on a daily basis, particularly the amount of heavy lorries.

"It's the main road from Belfast to Derry and my concern would be that further heavy rainfall would cause more damage or lead to the bridge collapsing."

The man continued: "The damage caused to this bridge and the dangers it could pose is another reason why the A6 dual carriageway and bypass should be opened up to traffic sooner rather than later."

Structural damage was caused to the bridge following heavy rainfall on Friday. Pic by Mary K Burke.

Last night, Sinn Féin Councillor Kathleen McGurk said she had reported the damage to the Department for Infrastructure on Saturday.

Councillor McGurk said that she was informed that the bridge is 'piled' and the section that has come away is covering a bank and therefore it is unlikely to pose any danger to motorists.

Meanwhile, Friday morning's heavy rainfall caused widespread destruction in other parts of Dungiven.

Flood water coursed through lower Main Street and Drumrane Road making them impassable for many motorists.

WATCH: County Derry street impassable due to flooding

Residents shared videos of the flooding in Dungiven this morning.

The floods also caused significant structural damage to a local ice cream shop and part of the Crebarkey Road, close to Dungiven Ford, was torn up, forcing it to close to traffic.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson last night said: “The Department is aware of the reports concerning Owenbeg Bridge and Crebarkey Ford on the A6 and can confirm that inspections are being carried out within the area. 

"The ford itself is currently closed. Damage will be assessed and associated repairs programmed."

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media