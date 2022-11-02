Search

02 Nov 2022

Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022

Obituaries

The following deaths have occurred:-

 

Sally Hegarty, 17 Osborne Street, Derry

Elizabeth McCann (née McCallion), 78 Rossdale, Derry

Isobel Jean Williams (née Patton), 90 Northland Road, Derry

 

Sally Hegarty, 17 Osborne Street, Derry

The death has taken place of Sally Hegarty, 1st November 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 17 Osborne Street, beloved daughter of the late Frank and Rose, loving sister of Willy, Andy, Mary, Anne, Dan, Martina, Laurence and the late Frank and Noeleen, a devoted aunt and great-aunt. Sadly missed by the wider family circle. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday at 10.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment Afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Francis pray for her.

Elizabeth McCann (née McCallion), 78 Rossdale, Derry

The death has occurred of Elizabeth McCann (née McCallion), 1st November 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 78 Rossdale, (formerly of Union Street), beloved wife of the late Hugh, loving mother of Ann, Kathleen, Jim, Maureen, Tony and Terence, a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother and mother-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday at 9.20am to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road, for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

Isobel Jean Williams (née Patton), 90 Northland Road, Derry

The death has taken place of Isobel Jean Williams (née Patton), 31st October2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, much loved and devoted wife of Cecil, loving sister of the late David, dearest sister-in-law of Faith, Audrey and the late Michael. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home, 90 Northland Road on Thursday at 2.00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Carlisle Road Presbyterian Church or Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her many friends and the entire family circle. Too good in life to be forgotten in death.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.

