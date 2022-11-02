IN PICTURES: Co Derry Special Olympics Club ready to welcome more volunteers

A County Derry Special Olympics club have praised the work of their volunteers and issued a 'the more the merrier' message to the community.

The Oakleaf Lions was founded during lockdown by Liam Óg Hinphey and Brian McGuigan from Dungiven.

The group provides a flexible and versatile athlete programme for children with an intellectual disability between the ages of four and twelve.

It also introduces children to the Special Olympics programme and their family members to a network of support as well as preparing children for future membership into Special Olympics clubs.

Brian McGuigan said the group were lucky to have great volunteers to help out.

“We put a message out and there were plenty of people looking to volunteer and plenty of athletes as well,” he told the County Derry Post.

“We are so lucky; there are three or four girls come from Ballinascreen and a few from the town here and a few from Claudy as well.

“Without them, we couldn't function. Then there's Sarah Kelly as well who is our treasurer and does a lot behind the scenes that no one else sees.

“We're always looking for more though; the more you have, the more people you can help. We don't turn anybody away.

“We never turn anybody away in terms of athletes either, so the more volunteers you have, the more athletes you can have too.”

The group has made a big impact locally and has grown steadily since its 2020 inception. Brian says it has a real effect on the parents involved.

“Parents are a big thing; if this can help connect parents together, it makes a big difference. It's about finding out what works for them,” he said.

“Special Olympics is a worldwide thing, so why shouldn't we have one locally? We have others there too, but they're for older children.

“Ours is for younger children. There are only two or three young athlete programmes in Ulster; the Oakleaf Lions is the only one within 50 miles.”

To volunteer with Oakleaf Lions, or to find out more information about what they do, visit the club's Facebook page – Oakleaf Lions Special Olympics Club.

