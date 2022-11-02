Derry man charged with assaulting his neighbour allegedly offered her £1,000 to withdraw her complaint

Derry Magistrate's Court heard today how a man who was charged with assaulting his neighbour allegedly offered her £1,000 to withdraw her complaint.

Jason Donaghy (34) of Forest Park in Derry appeared charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent on October 8, possessing an offensive weapon namely a baseball bat on the same date and attempting to pervert the course of justice by offering money to a potential witness on dates between October 9 and 12.

Donaghy also faced three drug charges of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, possessing the drugs and being concerned in the supply of cannabis on February 2 2022.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He told the court that on October 8 a woman in Forest Park had a few friends around for drinks.

She was told her neighbours, the defendant and his partner, were outside her door and when she went out to find out what they wanted she alleged the woman grabbed her by the face using her nails.

She said Donaghy had a baseball bat in his hands then claimed she was grabbed by the hair and pulled to the ground and kicked.

One witness told police they had seen a woman on the ground surrounded by the two neighbours and said she had been kicked in the head.

Another independent witness told police she had seen Donaghy holding a bat pushing the woman against the wall.

The alleged victim claimed that a few days later she had been approached by Donaghy who offered her £500 to withdraw her evidence.

When she refused she claimed he offered her a further £500.

As regards the drug offences the officer said the charges arose out of an incident when drugs valued at £3,400 were found in a vehicle.

This consisted of 242 grams of cannabis.

The drugs were in a container and when this was checked for fingerprints Donaghy's prints were allegedly found.

The officer said that police believed the defendant was involved in the supply of drugs 'over a period of time.'

The defendant claimed his prints had been found because he smoked cannabis with the man who was charged with the drugs.

Bail was opposed as police believed the defendant would re-offend and also that he was a danger to the public.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that it could be some time before the drug charges would make it to hearing.

As regards the other offences the solicitor said that there had been issues between neighbours.

Mr MacDermott said that his client had not made any threats to the woman about withdrawing her evidence but it was 'a stupid thing to do.'

District Judge Barney McElholm said that there was' nothing more offensive to the legal system than attempts to pervert the course of justice.'

He said that the defendant was' a totally unsuitable candidate for bail' and remanded him in custody to appear again on November 24.