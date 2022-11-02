Search

02 Nov 2022

December committal hearing date fixed for eight men charged with murder of Lyra McKee

02 Nov 2022 4:33 PM

A date has finally been fixed for a mixed committal hearing to decide if eight men charged in connection with the incident in which the journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead should be sent for trial.

Gérard Cavanagh (33) of Elmwood Terrace and Jordan Devine (21) of Synge Court both in Derry are charged with the murder of Lyra McKee on April 18 2019 and also charged in connection with the rioting on the same date.

Patrick Gallagher (29) of Pinetrees, Joe Campbell (21) of Goshaden Cottages, Kieran McCool (53) of Ballymagowan Gardens, Jude McCrory (24) of Magowan Park, Joseph Barr (33) of Cecilia's Walk and William Patrick Elliott (56) of Ballymagowan Gardens all in Derry are all charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs on the same date.

At today's hearing Judge Barney McElholm asked were all the legal teams in agreement as to how long the hearing would last?.

A prosecution barrister said that it was agreed that the hearing would take two to three days.

The court heard that one witness had said he would not be co-operating and would have to be witness summonsed.

Another witness would only be available between December 12 and 14 while a third witness was only available between December 7 to 9.

Judge McElholm said that this case had already been adjourned so he 'would not be receptive to anything holding it up.' 
He said that the witness that was not available for December 12 dates could be asked to facilitate his evidence in some manner.

He fixed a date for the commital hearing for December 12 through to 14 and adjourned the case until November 9 just to ensure everything was in order.

All of the accused are currently on bail. 

