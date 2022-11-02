Conditional discharge for Irish army-bound man after 'mad night'

A County Tyrone man who caused over £1,300 of damage during a 'moment of madness' on a night out over two years ago has been handed a conditional discharge.

Thomas Mullin, of Hillbank Fold, James Street, Omagh appeared for sentencing on three charges of criminal damage at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A previous hearing had heard the defendant had collapsed a fence in the Piney Hill area, before removing a flagstone from a nearby property and throwing it at a car following a night out.

On the last occasion, sentencing had been adjourned to allow the judge to be presented with more definite information about the defendant's application to join the Irish Army.

During Wednesday's hearing, the defendant's counsel presented a letter to the judge as proof of acceptance into the Irish Army, with Mullin due to begin training next week.

Counsel pointed out the probation report had indicated the defendant would be suitable for probation, but that this would be difficult to fulfil if he was at the training centre in County Meath.

“He can't have it every which way,” said Judge Mullan, noting that under normal circumstances the charge would not have warranted anything less than probation or a suspended sentence.

Mullin's defence said he was of 'extremely good character' and that the incident in question had been a 'one-off mad night'; a 'blip' that shouldn't define the rest of his career.

They suggested that the army training may act as a suspended sentence of sorts as that kind of behaviour 'would not be tolerated'.

The judge said the defendant had 'brought this upon himself' and that his behaviour was 'totally unacceptable'.

However, she handed Mullin a conditional discharge of two years and ordered him to pay two separate compensation orders totalling £1,350.

She said she hoped the defendant was 'genuine in his commitment to cease offending' and warned him against any further offences.