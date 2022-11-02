Search

02 Nov 2022

Young County Derry athletes put through their paces

The first round took place last week.

Rosie O'Boyle Mary Queen of Peace Primary, Roisin McElhinney St Canice's Primary School Dungiven, Saidhbhin McMullan St Brigid's Primary Mayogall.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

Young athletes from County Derry were put through their paces at the first round of the 2022/2023 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League.

Davin Gallagher, a pupil at Ballykelly Primary School came first in the boys’ race, while first and second place in the girls’ race went to Roisin McElhinney of St Canice’s Primary School, Dungiven and Saidhbhin McMullan from St Brigid’s Primary, Mayogall, respectively.

Teams of six from each school entered the girls’ and boys’ races and collected points for their schools, with the top three teams and five individuals from each area taking part in the final on Friday, February 10 at Mallusk Playing Fields.

The three qualifying boys’ schools were Ballykelly Primary School, Limavady, Mill Strand Integrated School and Nursery, Portrush, and St Canice’s PS, Dungiven, and the successful girls’ school teams were St Canice’s Primary School, Dungiven, St Brigid’s Primary, Mayogall, and Mary Queen of Peace, Cargan.

Tiarnan McKenna, St Canice's PS, Davin Gallagher, Ballykelly PS, Liam Wilson, Mill Strand IPS.

The league was launched at the beginning of October with the help of Flahavan’s ambassador Nick Griggs, from County Tyrone.

As the official 2022/2023 ambassador Nick will help inspire and educate the young runners taking part in the competition this year, passing on his expert training tips to sharing the importance of a healthy diet and visiting participating primary schools.

Following the final, the top 20 girls and top 20 boys will be invited to join the Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad, which will include participating in nine training sessions over 12 months to support the personal development of the young athletes

