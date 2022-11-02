Missing: Police in Derry appeal for help in finding missing 18-year-old

MISSING . . . 18 years old Jade Kelly
Police in Derry are growing increasingly concerned for Jade Kelly.
Jade is 18 years old and was recently seen in the city centre area.
Jade is 5’ 2’’, slim build and long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a Nike padded jacket and black tracksuit bottoms with three white stripes down each leg.
If you have seen Jade or have any information to assist Police with locating her, please quote serial 742 of 02/11/2022.
