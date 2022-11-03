Search

03 Nov 2022

Firefighters seek above inflation pay rise

'Firefighters perform a dangerous and crucial service' - Cllr Shaun Harkin

'Firefighters perform a dangerous and crucial service' - Cllr Shaun Harkin.

'Firefighters perform a dangerous and crucial service' - Cllr Shaun Harkin.

Firefighters in Derry have rejected a 2% pay offer and are seeking an above inflation pay rise.

Speaking to Derry Now, Derry City and Strabane District councillor, Shaun Harkin (People Before Profit) said firefighters had endured more than a decade of real terms pay cuts and relentless threats to service provision that put all of us at risk. 

Cllr Harkin added: "We should not accept Tory lies justifying endless bonuses for greedy bankers and pay cuts for firefighters.

"Unlike bankers, firefighters perform a dangerous and crucial service. 

"Firefighters in Derry were right to reject an insulting 2% pay offer and are right to also reject 5% in favour of an above inflation pay rise.

"People Before Profit is in full solidarity with the Fire Brigades Union and encourage support for their "Pay Rise or Fire Strike" campaign."

Firefighters in the Republic of Ireland are also balloting for industrial action in response to low-pay and a staffing crisis.

Cllr Harkin commented: "Just like their Tory counterparts, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have spent years undermining this vital public service.

"Across these islands, trade unions are challenging pay cuts and corporate profiteering. We can't afford to wait on mainstream politicians. Building resistance and solidarity now is urgent and crucial."

