ULSTER IHC: 'Underdogs as usual' - Eoghan Rua prepare for Ulster trail

Ulster IHC quarter final

Eoghan Rua v Middletown (Armagh)

Sun Nov 6 @ 4.00pm

Celtic Park

Ref: Colum Cunning (Antrim)

They have battled their way past Lavey, Swatragh and Ballinascreen to the Derry title, and this weekend Eoghan Rua will head into their Ulster intermediate campaign exactly where they want to be.

Kieran Lagan's side revel in defying the odds, and as they prepare to take on Middletown of Armagh, they will be assuming a very familiar role.

“We're underdogs as usual,” said the Coleraine manager.

“Middletown will be the favourites in this one; they ran Banagher close last year and have been there and done that.

“If you look back in the history books of Eoghan Rua playing hurling in Derry, no one ever gave us much hope of winning.

“It seems like it's a battle between us and Na Magha every year to see who's going into the junior really.

“It was nice to go up and actually prove we can play a bit of hurling and show what we can do by putting the so-called better teams to the sword.”

The Armagh champions saw off Keady last month to make it four Armagh senior titles in a row, with Ryan Gaffney's 40th minute goal sealing the deal in a dominant second-half performance.

Gaffney finished the game with 0-9, while Seán Óg McGuinness rattled off three points from corner forward and Nathan Curry landed a similar total from centre forward.

The Orchard champions' quality is clear, but in a hugely competitive championship, everyone will fancy their chances, says Kieran Lagan.

“There is a bit of a buzz there now to be involved in it. Most teams will think they have a chance of doing something in it,” he said.

Eoghan Rua captain Ruairí Mooney receives the intermediate hurling championship trophy.

“We'll try and do what we always do and put them under as much pressure as we possibly can; we'll try and make it into a fight that suits us.

“If we don't bring the fight to it, we won't be anywhere near it. We've been battling the whole way through.

“We should have been dead and gone against 'Screen, but we pulled it around in that second half into the wind. It's a credit to the boys and the fight in them.”

Eoghan Rua have built a reputation as an experienced team, with the McGoldrick brothers continuing to bring their guile between the white lines.

Niall Holly has been in superb form, with captain Ruairí Mooney conducting from centre back, while the side's younger players have pushed on this year.

Eoghan Rua saw off a fancied Swatragh side in the championship semi final.

Leo Passmore and Kosta Papachristopolous have been in fine scoring form, with Dara Mooney also catching the eye.

“Leo has been doing well; he's a great striker of a ball and has a great touch. He had one of his best games against Ballinascreen,” said Lagan.

“Dara Mooney is that small that you can't budge him off the ball; his centre of gravity is that low and he's nippy. He has really come to the fore over the last number of games.

“These boys are good in the air; big tall me, so we'll have to get the right ball into him.”

At the other end of the spectrum, there are men who realise this could be their last shot at Ulster glory.

“At the start of the year, we aimed at trying to do something in the intermediate championship; the junior wasn't on our radar at all,” said the manager.

“There are boys there with plenty of years behind them and maybe don't know how many they have left, especially playing both codes.

“It's maybe one last chance to do something and push on in Ulster, but this match is going to be a tough one.”