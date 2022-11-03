Disputed narrative over detox unit in Derry

A member of Derry City and Strabane District Council has disputed the narrative regarding the provision of a detoxification unit in the city.

Speaking to Derry Now, Cllr Emmet Doyle (Aontú) said while he welcomed the fact a debate had been secured in Westminster on addiction services in Derry, he was in disbelief that the SDLP was claiming it had secured £1m for the service.

Cllr Doyle added: “Whilst I welcome a debate on addiction services in London, I find it hard to swallow that SDLP representatives are sharing graphics intimating their party secured £1m for addiction services in the City.

“I have raised this issue consistently since being co-opted to Derry City and Strabane District Council in November 2020. I have had motions passed at Council backed by all parties including the SDLP and as secretary of the Derry Detox campaign, I have worked with many stakeholders to progress this important issue.

“As part of the campaign, we have met with the Health Minister, written a business case and sent to senior officials long before today.

“The meeting in London had a junior NIO minister refer to money as part of New Decade New Approach for addiction in Derry. He referred to the need for a business case from the Department of Health, no money has been set aside for this project, that has long been established even by ministers in previous Executives.“

Cllr Doyle said he had been in contact regularly with officials in the Department who were working on a needs assessment for the area in relation to addiction services.

He added: “That is the work that doesn’t get headlines but is crucial.

“The SDLP should think again before trying to pull the wool over the public's eyes on their work on this issue because others’ work has been well documented.”