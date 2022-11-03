Search

03 Nov 2022

Derry gym organises toy appeal so no child goes without this Christmas

"We know this year is really hard for every single one of us so even the smallest of donations are very welcome"

Derry gym organises toy appeal so no child wakes up without a present this Christmas

Every Christmas for the last four years, Emerge Fitness have held their Christmas Toy Appeal

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

03 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

The team at Emerge Fitness in Derry are holding their annual Christmas toy appeal.


Every Christmas for the last four years, Emerge Fitness have collected donated toys and gifts as well as money, electric and oil vouchers to give to families in the city so that no one goes without this Christmas.


Speaking to Derry News, Emmet Deeney at Emerge Fitness, said this year is more important than ever for families in Derry, "Over the last four years we have helped hundreds of families across the city with food, heating and making sure that no child wakes up without a toy on Christmas morning," he said.

"Later this week we will do a bonus ball draw for a one year gym membership and all money will go towards our appeals.


"We hope to get as much support as we have done in previous years, people are so generous. This year is particularly hard on families and we want to help where we can."


Hundreds of people donate to the toy appeal every year with Emmet and the team delivering gifts to families across Derry.


As well as their toy appeal, this year the team will also be collecting food donations and have boxes at reception so food donations can be made. 


All donations will be delivered to The Foyle Foodbank to help with the massive demand they are receiving.

Emmet continued: "People using foodbanks has doubled this year with everything going on so we want to help them as well any way we can too."


The team are asking for people to donate new toys, clothing and used items that are in good useable condition are welcome too.


The team creates hampers suited to the ages of the children receiving the gifts and deliver them to houses on Christmas morning.


Any toys left over are then donated to charities in the area such as Kindness of Strangers.


Emmet added: "We want to use our social media following to voice the appeal and get as much help as we can to charities in the community.


"We want to help as many families as we can too. We know this year is really hard for every single one of us so even the smallest of donations are very welcome."


If you would like to donate, you can hand in your donations to Emerge Fitness in the Springfield Industrial Estate or drop the team a message on their social media if items need to be collected: @emergefitness18

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media