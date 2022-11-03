Derry gym organises toy appeal so no child goes without this Christmas

The team at Emerge Fitness in Derry are holding their annual Christmas toy appeal.



Every Christmas for the last four years, Emerge Fitness have collected donated toys and gifts as well as money, electric and oil vouchers to give to families in the city so that no one goes without this Christmas.



Speaking to Derry News, Emmet Deeney at Emerge Fitness, said this year is more important than ever for families in Derry, "Over the last four years we have helped hundreds of families across the city with food, heating and making sure that no child wakes up without a toy on Christmas morning," he said.

"Later this week we will do a bonus ball draw for a one year gym membership and all money will go towards our appeals.



"We hope to get as much support as we have done in previous years, people are so generous. This year is particularly hard on families and we want to help where we can."



Hundreds of people donate to the toy appeal every year with Emmet and the team delivering gifts to families across Derry.



As well as their toy appeal, this year the team will also be collecting food donations and have boxes at reception so food donations can be made.



All donations will be delivered to The Foyle Foodbank to help with the massive demand they are receiving.

Emmet continued: "People using foodbanks has doubled this year with everything going on so we want to help them as well any way we can too."



The team are asking for people to donate new toys, clothing and used items that are in good useable condition are welcome too.



The team creates hampers suited to the ages of the children receiving the gifts and deliver them to houses on Christmas morning.



Any toys left over are then donated to charities in the area such as Kindness of Strangers.



Emmet added: "We want to use our social media following to voice the appeal and get as much help as we can to charities in the community.



"We want to help as many families as we can too. We know this year is really hard for every single one of us so even the smallest of donations are very welcome."



If you would like to donate, you can hand in your donations to Emerge Fitness in the Springfield Industrial Estate or drop the team a message on their social media if items need to be collected: @emergefitness18