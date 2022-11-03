Search

03 Nov 2022

County Derry optometrist recognised for clinical excellence

Michael Foster has received a medal in recognition of his clinical excellence.

03 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

A Magherafelt optometrist has been honoured by the founders of Specsavers.

Michael Foster has received a medal in recognition of his clinical excellence by Doug and Dame Mary Perkins.

Mr Foster, an optometrist of Specsavers Magherafelt, is one of only 14 colleagues from across the UK and the Republic of Ireland to receive a Doug and Dame Mary medal for clinical excellence and outstanding customer care. Recipients also received a gift of £1,000 prize money.

It is the first time that the prestigious medals have been handed out in the UK and the Republic of Ireland by the Specsavers founders, having been first launched in Australia and New Zealand.

“I am immensely honoured to receive this award,’ said Michael. “I take great pride in striving to be the best I can be within my profession, delivering the best possible care for my customers, supporting my colleagues and the wider profession of optometry.

"To be recognised in this way by Dame Mary and Doug Perkins is very special, as the founders of Specsavers who sought to change lives through better sight and hearing.”

Michael was nominated by his team due to his commitment to delivering excellent customer care, and his willingness to share his vast experience with colleagues both in his own stores and all Specsavers stores across NI.

He represents the profession on the committee of the NIOS (Northern Ireland Optometric Society) and during the pandemic often guided colleagues as they managed complex cases, with reference to his experience within the hospital eye service.

Paying tribute to his Magherafelt team, Michael added: “My colleagues make a difference daily and this award is as much for them too. Supporting them in their careers and inspiring them is hugely important to me and Specsavers.

"Clinical excellence, professionalism and kindness have always been our local team goals. I hope that we can inspire other colleagues to work towards recognition such as this award over the coming years.”

Specsavers founder Doug Perkins said: “These two new awards are very special. They celebrate and recognise colleagues' professionalism, and passion, in the areas of clinical and customer care.

"The winners are outstanding, and all go above and beyond to deliver exceptional clinical customer care.”

