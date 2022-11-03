IN PICTURES: Gaelscoil Neachtain celebrate ten years

ABOVE: Pictured with Bishop McKeown, Fr. Séamas Kelly PP and Principal Marian Uí Cheallllaigh are the support staff.

Wednesday October 26 was a day of great celebration at Gaelscoil Neachtain, Dungiven, as the Gaelscoil community came together to mark its tenth anniversary.

The day started with the celebration of a special anniversary Mass, in Irish, in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Gortnaghy. Chief celebrant, Bishop of Derry, Dr. Dónall McKeown, was joined by Fr. Séamus Kelly, PP, Dungiven, Fr. Joseph Varghese, CC, Dungiven, Fr. Art Ó Reilly, PEm. Banagher, and Fr. Pat Ó Hagan, PP, Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish.

Pupils, R.1 – R.7, and staff at the Mass were joined by past pupils, parents, grandparents, governors, past and present, and friends of the Gaelscoil down through the years.

Thanksgiving was the central theme of the Mass with representatives of the school community including staff, pupils, governors and parents, taking part.

During the homily, Bishop McKeown spoke directly to the pupils and referenced the Gospel, telling them they were the ‘light of the world’ – ‘Is sibhse solas an domhain’ – and also the readings as he encouraged them not to be worried about anything – ‘Ná bígí imníoch faoi rud ar bith…’ – and reminded them that God is with them, always – ‘…tá mise taobh leat.’

The Mass of celebration was further enhanced by beautiful music from Múinteoir Fionnuala and Cór Neachtain along with Nodlaig Ní Brollaigh and harpists from Scoil Ruairí Dall.

Before Mass ended, Principal Máirín Uí Cheallaigh spoke to those present. After thanking Bishop McKeown and the priests who concelebrated the Mass, she thanked the staff, past and present.

She went on to thank the parents, past and present, for entrusting their children to the care of Gaelscoil Neachtain and for their support over the years.

The Principal also spoke of the day as a day for reflection, saying: "We remember, with gratitude, all those who worked tirelessly to establish Gaelscoil Neachtain, more than ten years ago, especially the founding Governors.

"We remember especially Francie Brolly who was at the heart of setting up Gaelscoil Neachtain. Ar Dheis Dé go Raibh a Anam."

"We also remember the parents who took a leap of faith ten years ago and who supported the Gaelscoil no matter how challenging the circumstances.

"They had great vision and believed that if you do something for the right reasons, good will come from it. And so it has. Go raibh maith agaibh."

An open invitation was extended to all present to return to Gaelscoil Neachtain where the celebrations continued with excellent refreshments being provided by Cairde Neachtain, the Gaelscoil’s Parents Association.

Because the installation of new seating was not complete in St. Patrick’s Church, Dungiven, Gortnaghy was the chosen location for the anniversary Mass where pupils travelled to by bus, thus adding extra excitement to their day.

The Principal acknowledged and thanked Patricia, the sacristan, for her work and preparations for the Mass.