£33m Derry housing scheme that delivers the 'wow' factor

The recently completed Beraghvale, located on the Skeoge Link in Derry, is one of the largest housing schemes delivered by Apex to date and was developed by house builder BW Social Affordable Housing (BW).

The development consists of 261 social homes with a varied house mix ranging from 2, 3 and 4 bed semi-detached homes, to 1 and 2 bed apartments.

Several of these are ‘Complex Needs Units’ which are designed to facilitate people with disabilities and up to a family of 6.

The £33million scheme was supported by £19.6million Housing Association Grant funding from the Department for Communities and a £13.4million private finance investment by Apex.

A Gold Standard ‘Secure by Design’ scheme, the homes were designed to extremely high energy efficiency and sustainability standards with the development featuring a playpark, public open spaces and cycle paths throughout.

One of the last homes handed over was to Kerry Maguire and her family, who commented: “My first impression of our new house was wow!

“It’s the perfect size for me and my two children and has a great garden for them to run around in. The location is ideal, close to a large local shop and in a quiet neighbourhood.

Kerry Maguire with Joe Doherty and Kelsey Boyle from Apex on handover day

Sheena McCallion, Chief Executive of Apex Housing Association, commented: “The delivery of such a fantastic development will bring many benefits to the families and individuals allocated a new home in this development.

“We look forward to seeing this new community thriving in the coming years.

“The standard of homes provided by BW has been excellent and will significantly improve the quality of life of many of our tenants.”

Ryan Boyle, Chief Operating Officer at BW expressed delight at the completion of the development, saying: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved from the team on the ground, the sub-contractors and all in the office for their approach to maintaining high standards and building quality houses.

“We would also like to express our gratitude to all of the team at Apex for their professional and collaborative approach to all aspects of the construction.”