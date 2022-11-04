Search

04 Nov 2022

School transport regulations 'shrouded in mystery' says councillor

Councillors are to write to the Department of Education about transport issues.

Cllr Robert Colvin was among those who raised frustrations with the system. Background pic: Mitchell Johnson/Unsplash.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

04 Nov 2022 9:33 AM

A local council is to write to the Department of Education to request direct contact details for those responsible for school transport.

Cllr Cathal Mallaghan made the proposal at Thursday's monthly meeting of Mid Ulster District Council after he revealed an email he sent on August 31 had not yet received a response by the end of October.

A number of councillors agreed with Cllr Mallaghan's proposal, with Torrent councillor Robert Colvin describing the communication as being 'shrouded in mystery'.

“I've found some of the issues surrounding schools transport very frustrating for myself as an elected representative,” he told the meeting.

“I find it absolutely illogical that in one situation I was involved with that all of a child's friends got free transport except her, and they all live in basically the same vicinity.

“There is a darkness around the whole thing; it's shrouded in mystery and of course it is very hard to get information.

“It would be good if we as a Council started asking a few questions because I have not been satisfied with the answers I've been getting.”

Carntogher councillor Martin Kearney said he too had experienced issues in getting a response from the Department.

“I have been dealing with issues like that as well, and it's really frustrating for school principals that after an era of phone calls about Covid, now have to spend all day trying to organise this,” he said.

“It's been very frustrating even to get people to return calls.”

News

