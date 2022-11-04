Sports Against Suicide fighters ready to rumble in support of CALMS

After weeks of hard work and plenty of laughs, brave novices will step into the ring in this weekend’s Sports Against Suicide event at the Guildhall.

The event, which will take place on Saturday night at 7pm, has been weeks in the making and will see competitors of different backgrounds and different skills take to the ring, all in aid of local charity CALMS.

Commonwealth Bronze medal winner Sean McGlinchey has been putting the new boxers through their paces ahead of what is sure to be an entertaining fight night, which will also feature a kickboxing exhibition and even a choir featuring Felix Healy!

A lot of hard work has gone into making the event and Sean can’t wait for it to start.

“We set ourselves a tight schedule because CALMS need the funds as soon as possible,” he explained. “The fighters had six weeks to get ready and it was tight work then for all the volunteers to get sponsorships from local business as well as making sure everything goes okay on the night. It has been a difficult couple of weeks, but it will be worth it. By the sounds of it, the ticket sales are going really well so it should be a really busy night and the atmosphere will be really good.”

It will certainly be intimidating for many of the fighters who are getting into the ring for the first time, but Sean has been reminding the competitors to enjoy what will be a unique experience.

“Most of the fighters have been up training with us in St. Mary’s and they are excited,” he said. “There are two girls there also who are excited because they have never fought before. They are all picking their ring walk songs and everything and this week is now getting very exciting for them.

There’s a difference between this and a white-collar night where people are going in to actually hurt people. I’ve been trying to see to everyone that this is for charity and it’s fun and to go enjoy themselves but remember that we’re there to raise money for CALMS, which is a vital service. I’m sure there will be one or two who will be getting competitive, especially if it’s two mates fighting each other.”

An added bonus for those going along to the Guildhall this weekend will be seeing Sean McGlinchey back in the ring for the first time since retiring.

“I’m getting back in the ring for one night only,” he confirmed. “I’m fighting a young man called Ciaran Meehan. He’s been training hard and joining me up in the club so I’m going to take him a round and I might even get knocked down in the Guildhall.”

Amidst the boxing, the kickboxing, the cat-calling, the music and the singing, vital funds will be raised for CALMS, who now have brand-new premises in Crawford Square.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Sean agreed. “This is just for a bit of craic rather than people having a competitive fight. At the end of the day, it I for CALMS. There are a lot of volunteers behind the scenes working hard and there’s the fighters themselves who are giving up their time, their jobs and their families to go in and raise money for a vial cause, so when you look at it that way it’s all worth it.

“We want to thank Sean McGill for providing kickboxers for an exhibition, as well as all the boxers who gave their time, the numerous volunteers who have helped out, the staff at CALMS as well as Debbie Lamberton and Shona McDaid who have been working hard getting sponsorships.”

Doors will open at 6pm, with the first fight set to start at 7pm. There are still a limited number of tickets available and these can be paid for at the door.

BOX OFF

Fight List

Paul Fletcher vs. Ricky Olphert

Dedee Cassidy vs. Reece Canning

Caelim Kennedy vs. Aaron Coyle

Eamon McGinley vs. Oisin O’Reilly

Rebekah Throne vs. Marta

Interval

Richie McRory vs. Darren O’Reilly

Ethan Doherty vs. Rain Deery

Caolan Morrow vs. Conor Logue

Ciaran Meehan vs. Sean McGlinchey

Nathan Walker vs. Marc McLaughlin