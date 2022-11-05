Derry's Guildhall Craft Fair to offer feast of unique local gifts this Christmas

The cream of Derry and Strabane's local and regional craft produce will be exhibited under one roof at the end of this month when the Guildhall Craft Fair makes a welcome return.

The popular event marks the start of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Christmas programming and will feature close to 40 high end craft producers and exhibitors.

The Guildhall's Main Hall will provide an ornate backdrop for a wide range of contemporary and traditional craft stalls featuring craft design makers and artisan food producers from across Ireland.

It will take place over three days from Friday 25th to Sunday November 27th and is expected to attract large numbers keen to source that special gift or purchase for Christmas.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, launched the event this week where she encouraged the public to make an extra effort to gift local this Christmas.

"I am delighted to see the return of the Craft Fair after three years away due to the pandemic and I can't wait to see the high end hand crafted items on show for myself," she said.

"I am pleased that as a Council we are able to provide a platform for our thriving local gift scene to showcase their products to thousands of visitors and customers over the three days.

"Rising costs mean it can be a real challenge to sustain a small business during these testing times so I'd appreciate if people can make a conscious effort to support our crafters and the local economy by gifting local this Christmas."



A total of 39 traders have been selected for the event including some familiar favourites and new additions to the local craft scene.

All the goods on display are exclusively handmade in Ireland.

The Fair will include musical entertainment over the three days and the even will be proceeded by the city's Christmas lights switch on on Sunday November 27th.



It will open at midday on Friday November 25th with a later opening until 9pm to give late night Black Friday shoppers in the town the chance to visit.

On Saturday November 26th the Fair will be open from 10am to 6pm and opening hours for Sunday or 11am – 7pm.

The Craft Fair marks the start of a comprehensive Christmas programme in the City and District which included the Christmas Lights Switch Ons in Strabane on Saturday November 26th and Derry on Sunday 27th.

Other highlights include the Mayor's Christmas Tea Dance, the Mayor's Magical Christmas Experience and the Christmas Winterland Market full details on which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Festivals and Events Officer at Council, Catherine Ashford, said they are delighted with the diverse range of crafters assembled for the event.

"We are delighted to have returning exhibitors and newcomers wanting to be part of this event and showcase their work in the Guildhall," she said.

"We will have crafters exhibiting everything from textiles, knitwear and jewellery to wood craft, glassware and stationery.

"The range of exhibits at the event is particularly diverse this year with something to suit all tastes and budgets and we look forward to welcoming you to the Guildhall at the end of the month," she added.

For more information about the Craft Fair visit – www.derrystrabane.com/ craftfair

Updates and scheduling of Council's festive programming are at derrystrabane.com /Christmas.