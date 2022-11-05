Top performing Derry students wins All Ireland scholarship worth £22,000

A North West Regional College (NWRC) Computing student has been awarded an All-Ireland Scholarship, funded by JP McManus, to support her university studies.

20 years-old Aileen Barber, who comes from a family of 13 children, achieved 3 distinction star grades in the Level 3 Extended Diploma in I.T. at NWRC.

She’s now studying for a degree in Computer Science at Queen’s University of Belfast, following in the footsteps of four of her older brothers and sisters who also studied I.T. at NWRC, and two other siblings who studied Business and Engineering at Strand Road campus. Aileen also has two younger siblings currently studying a Level 3 in I.T. at the college.

The All-Ireland Scholarships Scheme, funded by JP McManus, provides financial support of £5,500 per academic year to the top-performing students from low-income households, intending to do an undergraduate course in the UK or Republic of Ireland.

Aileen said: “I’m delighted to have been chosen for this scholarship. As someone who comes from a large family of thirteen, five of whom are currently attending University, there’s heavy financial pressure on my family to sustain our education.

“This scholarship will help make my time at university less stressful as I will not have to worry about having access to the right technology and materials. “

Aileen says she chose NWRC to study computing because the course had so much to offer as well as placement opportunities locally.

She said: “The course was enjoyable and diverse with the modules covering all key aspects of Computing, as well as teaching the most relevant topics of I.T. in the working world.

“I’m now studying Computer Science at Queens University and I’m really enjoying it. To anyone pondering their post-GCSE choices, I would recommend attending NWRC and looking at what courses they have to offer but particularly, their computing courses. The computing department at NWRC is top class.”

Leo Murphy, Principal, and Chief Executive at NWRC said: “Aileen Barber is an extremely hard-working and dedicated student who is fully deserving of this scholarship. On behalf of her former lecturers and tutors, I would like to congratulate her on her success. NWRC is delighted to have supported Aileen and her brothers and her sisters on their education journey and we wish them all the best in their ongoing studies and future careers.”