Steelstown hope lessons can be learned by Ulster LGFA after players left 'devastated'

Steelstown Brian Ogs have accused the Ulster LGFA of producing a questionable statement containing ‘a number of omissions, errors and misleading information’ in response to their Senior Ladies team being removed from the Ulster Championship yesterday.

The Derry club issued their own response last night after the governing body confirmed that Sunday’s Ulster final between Derrygonnolly and Castlerahan would go ahead despite Steelstown hopes that their scheduled semi-final with the Cavan team could be rescheduled after the game failed to go ahead of Wednesday.

In the statement, the Ulster LGFA claimed that a Steelstown representative was informed and agreed with every step of the scheduling process with regards the latter stages of the Ulster Championship.

Steelstown have in turn denied this, revealing that their players had been devastated by the turn of events that has seen them unable to reach a second Ulster final in 12 months.

The statement read:

“The committee of Steelstown Brian Ogs would like to put on record their pride in, and gratitude to, our Senior Ladies Football team for their exemplary efforts this season, where they remain undefeated on the field in both County and Provincial Championship competition. They continue to support and inspire the participation, development and enjoyment of Ladies Football at our club and beyond.

“The club is extremely frustrated and disappointed that the team has not been allowed to represent their county in the latter stages of the Ulster Championship and also at the questionable statement from Ulster LGFA which was issued today. The statement contains a number of omissions, errors and misleading information. After the first quarterfinal was postponed, at no stage did we endorse the scenario of cramming fixtures in, to keep the Ulster final on November 6. We proposed in writing, moving the semi-final and final back to consecutive Sundays. This option was never afforded a vote at the fixtures meeting on October 25th.

“Had Ulster LGFA issued clear and definitive information to the clubs like their statement claimed, many of the issues that arose could have been avoided.

“We feel the Ulster LGFA have let down the players in their response to reasonable and valid concerns highlighted over the last two weeks, in terms of player welfare and the integrity of games and competition. Some of the LGFA’s own guidance was not followed and this was compounded by a failure to communicate openly and effectively to clubs.

“We are saddened at the devastating impact all this has had on our players, who have shown outstanding dedication, commitment and skill all year. As gaels, we are also disappointed at the effect these events have had on the visibility and promotion of the game, at a time of increasing participation in ladies football.

“The club would like to express our thanks to Derry LGFA and everyone interested in sport and fair play, from across Ireland and beyond, for their support in the last number of days.

“Our sincere hope is that lessons can be learned from events this week that lead to improved communication, governance and player welfare which would benefit all ladies’ players and enhance the promotion of gaelic games across the province.

Steelstown Brian Ogs Abu.”