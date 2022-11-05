Missing: Police are growing increasingly concerned for Derry man

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Dylan Robb who was last seen this morning (Saturday) at approximately 8.00am in the area of the Golf Course on the Victoria Road, Derry.
A spokesperson said: "Dylan is described as wearing dark blue jeans, white trainers and a black body warmer.
"He is 36 years old, 5’ 10’’, stocky build, short dirty fair coloured hair, thinning on top, facial stubble with blue eyes.
"He has distinctive tattoos on both arms, tribal tattoos on both hands and ear piercings.
"Should you have any information that can assist Police with locating Dylan, please contact 101 with serial 362 of 05/11/22."
