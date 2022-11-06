Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 6th November, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Annie Ferguson-McLaughlin, 42 Society Street, Coleraine

• Maeve Hasson (née Carolan), 37 Glenedra Road, Coolnamonan, Feeny

• Rose McWilliams, 39 Drumderg Road, Draperstown

Annie Ferguson-McLaughlin, 42 Society Street, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Annie Ferguson-McLaughlin, 5th November 2022, (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Lawrence, 42 Society Street, Coleraine. House strictly private. Service of Thanksgiving in Wades Funeral Home on Tuesday at 11.00am, followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

Maeve Hasson (née Carolan), 37 Glenedra Road, Coolnamonan, Feeny

The death has taken place of Maeve Hasson (née Carolan), 4th November 2022, at Longfield Care Home. Beloved wife of the late Jim and loving mother of Cathal, sister of the late Francis, Barney, Mary, Gerard, Colm, Cathal, Finbar R.I.P. , a much loved grandmother to Rachel, Rebecca and Luke. Funeral leaving her late residence, 37 Glenedra Road, Coolnamonan on Monday at 12.25pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Fincarn. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the Banagher Parish webcam. Deeply regretted by her loving son, his partner Kirstine, grandchildren, their mother Sharon and the entire family circle. Queen of the most Holy Rosary Pray for her. Family flowers only please and donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Patrick McGrellis & Son Funeral Directors.

Rose McWilliams, 39 Drumderg Road, Draperstown

The death has taken place of Rose McWilliams (Draperstown), 4th November 2022, (peacefully) at home, late of 39 Drumderg Road. Beloved wife of the late Bernard and mother of Kathleen, Geraldine Rafferty, Christine Scott and Seamus. Precious grandmother of Sean, John Paul, Darren, Caroline, Eimear, Ruairi, Arlene, Noel, Aoife, Julie. Mother in law of Frances, Dominic and Martin. Funeral from her home at 10.30am on Monday for 11.00o'clock Requiem Mass in St. Eugene's Church Moneyneena. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her daughters, son, daughter in law and sons in law. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul, our lady of Knock pray for us. Family time from 11.00pm to 11.00am.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.