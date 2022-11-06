IN PICTURES: Fund-raising Tractor Run in Mid Ulster
ABOVE: The Hughes family.
A tractor run was held in Ardboe, County Tyrone last month to raise money for the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance (AANI) and Lough Neagh Rescue.
Click NEXT to see the pictures.
All pics by Adrian Robinson.
