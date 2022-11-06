Exciting Water Warriors experience set for Derry's Millennium Forum

Loughs Agency is set to host a major educational and interactive event aimed at secondary level pupils from the Foyle catchment area.

The ‘Water Warriors’ event is a winter continuation of the ever-popular Foyle Ambassador Programme, which attract dozens of enthusiastic pupils every summer.

A fun day-type event will take place at the Millennium Forum on Tuesday, 22nd November.

The event will be fully immersive experience providing a range of fun, friendship and adventure for those participating.

Celebrity scientist Mark the Science Guy will host, and he will also jump on stage for an exclusive performance tailored to the scenic surroundings of Foyle.

In addition, Mad Professor Fun Scientist will be present showing off his trademark educational and fun experiments. The Loughs Agency VR Experience will transport pupils to another world, with various games also available for all. Refreshments will be provided for all participants.

Celebrity scientist Mark the Science Guy

Pupils will also learn about the importance of conserving and protecting our stunning natural environment, including the benefits of keeping rivers and waterways free from pollutants. They will also discover the importance of caring for aquatic life such as salmon, basking sharks and more.

Sharon McMahon, Loughs Agency CEO, commented: “The Foyle & Carlingford Ambassador Programme has been a staple of our educational output for a number of years, and it has been the catalyst for various pupils going on to study science-related disciplines in their academic careers.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to expand the programme with the introduction of Water Warriors, which will provide participants with the opportunity to become more in touch with the natural world, including our rivers and aquatic life.

“I would encourage schools within the catchment areas to apply, as spaces are filling up fast. We are confident this will be a memorable experience for all taking part.”

The Water Warriors events are open to first and second-year pupils.

If you would like your school to take part, applications can be made at https://www.loughs-agency.org/managing-our-loughs/community-engagement/opportunities/ambassador-programme-water-warriors/.