Concern about Seagate layoffs in Derry.

Seagate Technology workers are to meet with Derry City and Strabane District councillors amid concern about layoffs at the plant in the city.

Council officers and representatives from Unite the Union will also be present at the meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, November 14, and was proposed by Cllr Shaun Harkin (People Before Profit) at the Council’s October plenary.

Derry News has also been contacted by Seagate workers concerned there was going to be an imminent announcement this week about layoffs.

Commenting on the prospect of job losses at Seagate Derry, SDLP leader and Foyle MP, Colum Eastwood said Seagate employees in Derry were not to blame for the global economic downturn.

Mr Eastwood added: “Seagate employees worked throughout the pandemic, ensuring the factory could continue operating.

“I will be engaging with Seagate this week to press upon them the need to minimise redundancies and to ensure that the full input of workers is taken onboard.

“Seagate is a hugely important employer and economic driver for the city and the North West. I will be seeking assurances of Seagate’s commitment to Derry and to maintaining their workforce here.”

Speaking to Derry Now, Cllr Harkin said layoffs at Seagate Technology would be “extremely worrying”.

He added: “Having been contacted by a number of Seagate employees, Mayor Sandra Duffy [Sinn Féin] agreed to my proposal at October’s full Council meeting to have an urgent discussion about what was happening in Seagate, based on the worries about layoffs.

“As a result, the Council has agreed to a meeting with Seagate workers organised by Unite the Union.

“The Seagate workers and the trade union are hoping that all of the political parties are going to attend that meeting. Councillors and council officers will then seek a meeting with Seagate management.

“As I said at the Council meeting, there has been a slow down and Seagate is talking about laying off 8% of its global workforce. Workers were also disappointed at their pay award this year, which led to 400 members of staff signing a petition calling for a decent pay increase as we face into a ‘cost of living’ crisis,” said Cllr Harkin.

Cllr Harkin stressed he did not wish to scaremonger.

“The Seagate workers need clarity as a matter of urgency. We have to hope there will be no layoffs here, in the middle of a cost of living crisis, when people are struggling, but that people are unsure.

“If there are going to be redundancies and if they were voluntary, that would change the dynamic. There will be people in Seagate who have been employed a long time and might well decide, ‘Yes, I’ll do it. It will work for me.”

Derry Now contacted Seagate Technology for a comment, however, none has been received.