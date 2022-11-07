Derry Death Notices - Monday, 7th November, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Kathleen Love, 96 The Meadows, Derry

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kathleen Love, peacefully at Culmore Manor on 6th November 2022, late of 96 The Meadows and formerly of North Street, Rosemount. Former District Nurse and Ladies Captain of North West Golf Club. Loving daughter of the late Leo and Sarah. A much loved sister of the late Maureen, Ted, Leo and Mick. Dearest aunt and deeply regretted by Martin, Anthea, Conor and Sara. Sadly missed by all of her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Kathleen's remains are now reposing at the McClafferty Funeral Home and Chapel of Rest. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, 8th November at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the McClafferty Funeral Home and Chapel of Rest this evening (Monday) from 6.00pm till 9.00pm. Kathleen's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Foyle Hospice c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3, Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ.

Ruth McDonald (née Donaghy), Limavady

The death has taken place of Ruth McDonald (née Donaghy), 5th November, (peacefully) passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital after a long illness, loving mum of Stephen (Joe), Brian and Sarah, daughter of the late John Donaghy and the late Florence, dear sister of Naomi, much loved partner of Pete. For those wishing to pay their respects to Ruth a wake will be held in Browns Funeral Home Tonight (Monday) from 10.30am to 5.00pm. Funeral Service will be held in Browns Funeral Home on Tuesday, 8th November at 12noon, followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery Limavady. Donations in Lieu of flowers to Coronary Care Unit Altnagelvin, C/o Browns funeral Directors Limavady, Aghanloo ind est Aghanloo Road Limavady BT49 0HE. God saw you getting weaker, so he did what he thought was best. He came and stood beside you and whispered 'Come to rest'. We could not understand it, no matter how we tried. If love could have saved you, you never would have died. Will be sorely missed by her many family and friends.

Marie O'Donnell (née Mulholland) (Toome), formerly of Ballymacpeake, Lavey

The death has occurred of Marie O'Donnell (née Mulholland) (Toome), 6th November 2022, (peacefully) beloved wife of the late Hugh and loving mother of Attracta (Sheridan), Bronagh, Barry, Terrie (Kenyon) and Aodheen (McCartan) and dear sister of Eithne Rainey, Colm, Rosa Morris, Attracta Ferentinos and the late Ave, Brian, Hubert and Des. Her remains will leave her residence 166 Moneynick Road on Tuesday, 8th November 2022 at 11.25am for 12noon Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church Cargin, burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and large family circle. Our Lady of Knock prayer for her.

Patrick Wilson, 23 Friel Close, Ballymagroarty, Derry

The death has occurredof Patrick Wilson, 6th November 2022, (peacefully) at his home, 23 Friel Close, Ballymagroarty, beloved husband of the late Carol, loving father of Martin, Colm and Joanne, step-father of Owen, Michelle, Clare and Gary, loving father-in-law, a devoted grandfather and a dear and loving brother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, 8th November at 9 20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

