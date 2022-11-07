Anti-social behaviour shuts library.

Anti-social behaviour is being blamed for the closure of Shantallow library.

The library will no longer open late on Tuesday evenings.

In a requested statement to Derry News, a Libraries NI spokesperson said: “In response to an increase in anti-social behaviour occurring during the library’s late night opening hours on Tuesdays, we have temporarily changed the opening hours pattern.

“The library [will] close at 5.30pm instead of 8.00pm on a Tuesday but [will] remain open for longer on Wednesdays.”

The spokesperson added: “The library continues to receive strong support from the local community and this temporary change will allow for further engagement with local community partners.”

Responding to the library closure, Ballyarnett councillor, Emmet Doyle (Aontú) said: “I am disgusted that such a well used community resource has had to take this decision because of the selfish actions of some.

“All they have succeeded in doing is to take away access to a much loved library during those hours when it was still providing a valuable service.

“I will be engaging with the community safety team and partners to do all we can to address this and give confidence to the Shantallow library staff that the whole community stands with them and we will not allow a small group to rob people of their public services.”

Cllr John McGowan (Sinn Féin) described the decision to reduce the opening hours of Shantallow Library as “regrettable”.

Cllr McGowan added: “I hope it is a decision which Libraries NI will quickly reverse because I know that people rely on that service.

“One of the things I will do to try and resolve the issue is to call an urgent meeting with the Community Safety Team and hopefully the Library Service will attend. It is important that people in that area should not suffer.

“We need to focus on resolving whatever the issue is and ensure the safety of the Shantallow Library Staff and people using the service.

“Our aim is to get the service fully restored as soon as possible but we have to be conscious that if they are closing, they are closing because there is an issue and we have to resolve the issue because the safety of users and the safety of staff is very important,” said Cllr McGowan.

Ballyarnett SDLP councillor, Rory Farrell said Shantallow library was a vital community.

Cllr Farrell added: “Shantallow library is a welcoming place in the heart of Ballyarnett, which provides a wide range of services to the local community.

“It offers much more than books, it is a social hub that everyone can enjoy.

“It is bitterly disappointing that the Education Authority feels it has no option but to reduce opening hours due to anti-social behaviour. Work is ongoing to address this and we hope that normal service can resume in the near future.

“The library belongs to the community and the actions of a very small number of people cannot be allowed to restrict access to this key service in Ballyarnett,” said Cllr Farrell.