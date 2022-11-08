Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 8th November, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Kathleen Bennion (née Robinson), 38 Hollymount Park, Derry

The death has taken place of Kathleen Bennion (née Robinson), 6th November 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Mark, 38 Hollymount Park, loving mother to Michelle, mother-in-law to Mark Kerr, devoted grandmother to Séan, Lacey and Finn and dear sister of Sally, John, Hugh, Eddie, Jim, Gerald, Mary and Vincent. Kathleen's wake will commence in her home on Tuesday from 12noo to 10.00pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (ICU) C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Kathleen Charlton (née Brady), 17 Maybrook Park, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Kathleen Charlton (née Brady), 7th November 2022, (peacefully) at hospital, late of 17 Maybrook Park, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of the late Wallace (Wally), loving mother of Louise and mother-in-law of Russell. Funeral Service in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Coleraine, on Tuesday, 15th November at 12noon, followed by Cremation at Roselawn Crematorium at 4.40pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to N.I. Chest, Heart & Stroke, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Deeply regretted by all her family and friends.

Margaret Crossan (née Hamilton), 6 Sheraton Park, Foyle Springs, Derry

The death has occurred of Margaret Crossan (née Hamilton), 6th November 2022, beloved wife of the late Harry, 6 Sheraton Park, Foyle Springs, loving mother of Judith, Cairnan, Seamus, Cheryll, Karl, Andrena and the late Adrian, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of the late Sr. Colmcille Hamilton, Paddy, Mary, Kathleen, Hugh, Harry and Lily. Funeral from her home on Wednesday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. Interment afterwards in All Saints Cemetery, Newtowncunningham. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Hugh (Hughie) Moran, 21 Loup Road, Moneymore

The death has taken place of Hugh (Hughie) Moran (Moneymore), 6th November 2022, (peacefully) at Ann’s Care Home Moneymore, husband of the late Kay R.I.P. Devoted father of Oliver, father in law of Julie, grandfather of Matthew and Jamie. Brother of Bernadette, Eileen, Ethna and the late Annie, Lottie, Maggie, Sadie, Hennetta, John, Eugene and Tommy. Funeral leaving his late residence, 21 Loup Road, Moneymore on Wednesday for 11.00am Requiem Mass in the church of St.John and St.Trea Moneymore. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Joseph Mervyn (Mervyn) Murphy, 601 Hillview House, Feeny



Joseph Mervyn (Mervyn) Murphy, passed away (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital on 6th November 2022. Much loved Husband of Anna, loving Father of Jason, Jonathan, Gareth, Gregory, Derek and the late Darren. Dear father in law of Elaine, Alexis and Andrea. Devoted Grandfather of Dylan, Ethan, Joshua, Faith, Nathan, Ben, Joseph, Eve, Noah, Erin, Shannon and Cianna and Great Grandfather of Eva-Mae. Dear Brother of Ida, Laurence, Noelle, Oliver, and the late Margaret, William and May. Short service at his Home, 601 Hillview House, Feeny on Wednesday for 12noon followed by service at Banagher Presbyterian Church at 1.00pm (Friends and family welcome). Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Banagher Presbyterian Church Youth Organisations and cheques payable to Browns Funeral Directors, Unit 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady BT49 0HE. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Martin McClintock, 18 Beechwood Crescent, Derry

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Martin McClintock, (suddenly) at his home on 7th November 2022, late of 18 Beechwood Crescent. Beloved son of the late Raymond and Isobel, loving brother of Raymond, Tony, Isobel, Kenneth, Kathleen, Gerald, Lilian, Brendan, Caroline and Cora. A much loved partner of Eleanor and her son Jamie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all of his nieces, nephews, the McDermott family and all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Martin's remains will leave the McClafferty Funeral Home and Cchapel of Rest today (Tuesday) at 5.30pm to arrive in St. Marys Church, Creggan at 6.00pm. His Funeral Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, 10th November in St. Mary's Church, Creggan at 10.00am. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects in St. Mary's Church, Community Room, Creggan from 6.00pm till 10.00pm today (Tuesday) and from 4.00pm till 10.00pm on Wednesday, 9th November. Martin's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan. Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam Dhílis.

Siobhán McErlean (née O’Mahony), Bellaghy (Updated Arrangements)

The death has taken place of Siobhán McErlean (née O’Mahony), 7th November, 2022, (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of Martin and much adored mother of Oisín, Laoise, Ruairí and Tiernan. Loving daughter of Flor and Judy and cherished sister of Patricia, Damian and Kate. Funeral from her late residence, 1 Downings Road, on Wednesday at 1.15pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bellaghy. (Travelling via Ballynease Road) Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. (Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://bellaghyparish.com/webcam). Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis. Deeply regretted by the entire McErlean and O’Mahony family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

Michael McGlinchey, 7 Moyola View, Bellaghy

The death has taken place of Michael McGlinchey (Newbridge), 4th November 2022, beloved husband of the late Fiona and loving father of David, Anna Marie (McFerran), Natasha (McGlinchey) and Collette (McGuckin), brother of Sean, Kevin, Raymond, Mary, Siobhan, Helen and the late Paul, Gerard, Dominic, Ann and baby Martin. Funeral from his home, 7 Moyola View, on Wednesday, 9th November at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary Bellaghy, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughters, sons in law Barry and Kieran, daughter in law Kiera, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Kathleen Toner (née McCracken), 50 Drumard Road, Draperstown



The death has occurred of Kathleen Toner (née McCracken), 6th November 2022, died (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Anthony, loving mother of Paddy (Marie), Colm (Nora), Suzanne (Eamonn), Mary, Cathy (Phillip) , Paula (Shauneen), Helen Allen (Toner), and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Sister of Joey, Henry (deceased) and Paddy. Kathleen’s remains will leave her late home, 50 Drumard Road, Draperstown tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church Straw, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time 10.00pm to 10.00am. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Live streaming of the funeral Mass can be viewed on devlinmedia.tv. Saint Pio pray for her.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.