Clinical Institute put EIGHT past Knockbreda in dominant Brandywell display

Institute 8

Knockbreda 1

Institute showed absolutely no mercy as they put eight goals past a hopeless Knockbreda side with six different players getting their names on the scoresheet.

Second best to Dundela last Saturday, ‘Stute were absolutely clinical this time around, never letting up to record their fourth home win in five games.

‘Stute got the perfect start when they scored after just seven minutes. Ronan McAleer’s cross came all the way to the back post where Jamie Dunne headed the ball down right into the path of Rhys McDermott who couldn’t miss as he scooped the ball home from close range.

That lead was doubled on 22 minutes thanks to a howler from defender Kyle McCauley who sold his goalkeeper short with a poor back pass and that allowed Jamie McCormick in to lob the stranded Nicholl to make it 2-0.

It was so comfortable for ‘Stute, but they incredibly gifted Knockbreda a goal back when Alonzo Clarke headed into his own net from Lee McGreevy, much to the displeasure of manager Brian Donaghey.

The ‘Stute boss’ anger was short-lived however as his team responded in the perfect manner with two goals in three minutes.

The home side made it 3-1 in spectacular fashion when Jamie Dunne picked out the unmarked McCormick on the edge of the area and the striker drilled the ball perfectly through a crowded penalty area right into the corner of the net to restore ‘Stute’s two-goal lead.

A shocking Knockbreda rearguard then conceded a fourth goal in half an hour when Jamie Dunne was found in space and despite Nicholl’s best attempts to keep it out, the ball ended in the back of the net to make it 4-1 at half time.

It was all down to how many ‘Stute wanted to score in the second half with the three points already secure. Their fifth goal arrived when Mark McFadden got on the end of Dunne’s cross and powered a header past an exposed Nicholl. It was the first time that ‘Stute had scored five in a game since hammering Annagh 5-1 at the Brandywell back in March.

‘Stute wasted no time in making it six however and it came when substitute Orrin McLaughlin’s free kick was met with a powerful header from McDermott which brought a brilliant save from Nicholl, but the goalkeeper had no luck as Matthew Walker snapped up the rebound.

It was just incessant from ‘Stute and Knockbreda didn’t now which way to look as the home side made it seven just past the hour mark. Jamie McCormick, chasing a hat trick, unselfishly and cleverly backheeled the ball to send Dunne through on goal, and he lashed the ball past Nicholl into the net for his fifth goal of the season.

If Knockbreda thought their night couldn’t get any worse, they were sorely mistaken as midfielder Andy Burns received a straight red card moments before ‘Stute made it 8-1. Jack Millar did well to set to Patrick McLaughlin and the youngster scored at the second attempt, forcing the ball past Nicholl who had been left entirely exposed by his defenders for the umpteenth time.

The final whistle finally went much to the relief of Nicholl and everyone in the Knockbreda team who were simply terrible. ‘Stute on the other hand were superbly clinical and will take great confidence from this as they head to Newington this Saturday hoping to transfer some of their fine home form into their away games.

Teams

INSTITUTE: Dylan Doherty, Ronan McAleer, Shaun Leppard, Rhys McDermott (Aaron Kelly 63’), Mark McFadden, Jamie Dunne (Jack Millar 63’), Matthew Walker, Oisin Devlin, Jamie McCormick (PJ Miller 63’), Andrew Whiteside (Patrick McLaughlin 60’), Alonzo Clarke (Orrin McLaughlin 55’).

KNOCKBREDA: Jonah Nicholl, Kyle McCauley, Ross McCaughan, Peter McDermott, Tarner Atrach, Lee McGreevy, Max Greer, Barry Moore, Ashton McDermott, Jack Montgomery, Ewan McCoubrey.

REFEREE: Ryan Hannah.