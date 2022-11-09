Search

09 Nov 2022

In Sunshine or in Shadow at Eden Place Arts' Centre

 A new exhibition has opened in Eden Place Arts' Centre, which is housed in Pilots' Row Community Centre in the Bogside.

'In sunshine or in shadow' is the first solo exhibition of local artist, David Fahy, in five years.  

David said the exhibition had its roots with the covid pandemic.

He explained: "Being unable to travel (but still wanting to paint), I travelled no further than the garden. The days were long and hot, ideal conditions really."

Autumn Light by David Fahey

David said he had done some plain air painting, but not a lot. This lockdown period changed him.

"I became freer with the paint, marks became loose and bold, colours became more vibrant. Now most of my works are plain air.

"As time moved on and travel became easier, I returned to one of his favourite places, The Glebe House and Gallery, home of Derek Hill. This is such an inspirational place nestled close to Glenveagh and the Derryveagh Mountains. These 25 acres offer just about everything, tranquility and ever changing views, the motivation for many of the works in this exhibition."

A keen hillwaker, David has been to very many remote beautiful places. Many of these wild and rugged places have now been committed to canvas.

Binevenagh Shadow by David Fahey.

In Sunshine and in Shadow was launched on Wednesday. 

It will continue until November 25.

Judi Logue, the Eden Place Arts' Centre Co-ordinator said she was delighed to host David's exhibition 

A splash of Lavender by David Fahey.

"David has been a facilitator in Eden Place Arts Centre for over 20 years, his wealth of experience and calm, gentle maner has inspired amateur artists from accross the city and beyond for years.

"Eden Place Arts Centre offers a haven to people to create art in a safe, friendly environment.

2023 will mark it's 30th year of bringing art to the heart of the community, offering people the chance to fulfill their creative dreams or just that time out to relax and enjoy friendships and create art in the company of like minded people."

News

