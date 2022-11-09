Lilliput Christmas Craft Fayre

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the city.

Lilliput is hosting a Christmas Craft Fayre in the Playhouse on Saturday, November 19, from 11am to 3pm and Clare-Ellen Duddy, Senior Day Care Worker is inviting the public to come along.

Clare explained: “Lilliput is a day opportunities facility run by the Western Trust which offer daily day time activities for adults with Learning Disabilities.

"Our main focus would be drama but the group love any type of performing whether it be through short video sketches, music videos or singing. We are hosting our Christmas Fayre to help raise funds for future collaborative projects for our clients.”

“There will be a wide variety of stalls offering an abundance of choice for that special Christmas gift for your family and friends. There will be a live radio broadcast programme by Drive 105 from 11am to 1pm.

“There will also be live music, refreshments and an extra special visit from the main man himself (Santa Claus) who will make an appearance for a short time. Santa has said that he loves chatting to children about their Christmas wishes and of course posing for photographs. Everyone is welcome to attend.”