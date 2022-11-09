Derry School set to take part in BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2023

Second-level students from Derry's St Mary's College have demonstrated their amazing ingenuity in tackling science, engineering and technology challenges for the upcoming BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) 2023.

Over 1,700 projects were entered from across Ireland and after closing for entries earlier this month, the BTYSTE judges selected the 550 projects which will be showcased at the exhibition taking place from January 11- January 14 2023.



For participants and teachers, the Exhibition offers a chance to win one of over 200 prizes with a prize fund of over €35,000.



The overall winner(s) will take home the top prize of €7,500 and go on to represent Ireland at the prestigious European Union Contest for Young Scientists in Brussels, where Ireland has a strong history of taking home the prize for first place, with 17 wins over the past 33 years.



The four projects from St. Mary’s College that have qualified for the finals of the BTYSTE Competition 2023 are all in the Intermediate chemical, physical and mathematical sciences category and the girls are in fourth and fifth year.

The four projects include investigating the effect of activated charcoal on the absorption of glucose in the digestive system by Lexie Melrose. This project concerns the possibility of controlling the absorption of glucose into the blood by taking activated charcoal tablets. This is particularly important for people with diabetes.

Also, investigating the effect of different pHs on the use of hydrogels as drug carriers part II by Nikita Morrison and Becca Connolly. This project investigates how different pHs (found in the digestive system) affect the release of different medicines from hydrogels. This is important as the delivery of medicines could be targeted to different parts of the digestive system.

Kaycee Deery will present the investigation, development and evaluation of different sunscreen preparations. This project tests a range of natural oil based substances for their ability to absorb UV light and formulates and tests a range of homemade sunscreens using these natural substances.

This is important as most proprietary sunscreens contain chemicals that can be harmful to health and the environment. UV blockers such as titanium dioxide have been shown to harm coral reefs and some organic UV absorbers have been shown to produce free radicals that can harm health. A natural sunscreen would be less harmful.

Finally, investigating the effect of acid rain on metals used in construction and metal compounds found in soil by Rebecca Lewis. This project makes up solutions of simulated acid rain and adds it to metals and soil containing metal compounds. After a period of time the acid rain is tested to determine its acidity. Lower acidity would indicate that the metals have been leached into the environment.



This project is important as these leached metals get into waterways, move up the food chain and get into drinkable water which is harmful to humans and animals.

Commenting on the girls being successfully selected, Ann Blanking at St Mary's College said: "We have taken part in the BTYSTE for more than twenty years. Each year, we have managed to achieve multiple projects qualifying for the final of the BTYSTE.





"The number of projects have varied from one in the first year to 12 in other years. The ages of the girls have varied from 11 to 18 years.

"We have won a variety of awards over the years, including first, second and third places in the Chemical, Physical and Mathematical category and second places in Biology and Environmental category. There have been multiple Highly Commended awards as well.

"We have been awarded special awards such as the Irish Medicine Board Award- on two occasions- and the Eli Lilley award. The school has also been awarded ‘Best Northern Ireland School’ on two occasions.

"We are delighted that we have kept up the tradition of getting projects through to the Final of the BTYSTE. Again, we are the only representatives from county Derry."

Health, new technologies, agriculture, sport science, and environment are among the key trends which have emerged from the entries.



Health has come out as a top issue for students this year as 24% of projects delve into this area.



Projects ranged from cancer research, allergy remedies, diet and nutrition, to ways to improve our sleep and cardiovascular health.



The students also looked at new applications and technology-based solutions to improve everyday life for those living with a variety of illnesses and conditions.

The environment also remains a key focus for young people taking part in the exhibition.



This year 20% of the projects entered tackled environmental issues across all STEM categories.



For some students, finding solutions to coastal erosion and improving recycling methods are the main objectives, while others focus on exploring new ways to reduce carbon emissions.



Students didn’t only turn their enquiring minds to the earth’s environment, but went beyond into space, with projects looking at how meteorites, the atmosphere and space travel impact our world.

Over 10% of projects featured new technologies, applications or devices with students exploring topical areas such as road and water safety, sustainable energy usage, along with a variety of other novel ways that technology can assist and improve our daily lives.

Meanwhile, sport-based projects examining the science behind physical activity, tactics, nutrition and results feature in over 10% of projects. A further 10% of projects look at how we learn, and new ways to improve cognitive processing of information.

Speaking of the trends on show this year in the BTYSTE entries, Co-founder and Judge Tony Scott said: “I am so impressed by how young minds are engaged with such a staggering array of STEM topics and seeking to find ways to improve the way we live.



"It’s encouraging to see such a focus on the issues affecting our daily life in preparing their projects for the BTYSTE 2023.



"We’re seeing trends that show these students are engaged, thinking critically, and getting excited by the endless opportunities that STEM presents in our world.

“It’s fantastic to have the BTYSTE returning in person in January, where we can meet the young people when they exhibit and learn more about their creative projects!"

Minister for Education, Norma Foley commented: “Every year, students across the country showcase their ingenuity and creativity by entering the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition - it’s encouraging to see so many of our young people finding new ways to solve issues in areas of importance.

“STEM education holds endless opportunities for our young people and that’s why the Department is proud to support the exhibition. I look forward to learning more about the student’s projects at the exhibition in January.”

Mari Cahalane, Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition added: “We are so excited to welcome back students, teachers and schools as well as the general public to our festival of science and curiosity the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition. The large volume of entries showcases the ambition, creativity and dedication of students across Ireland.

“The BTYSTE is an inspiring way to start the year, and we can’t wait to meet all the students, teachers, and visitors, at the exhibition and enjoy the amazing projects and exciting programme of activities taking place.”

After two years as a virtual exhibition, the BTYSTE is back in person for the 59th annual event, which will be held this January 11 to January 14 2023.



Thousands of visitors are set to walk through the doors of the RDS where the brightest minds from across the island of Ireland will be showcasing their brilliant projects in a celebration of science and technology.



Spectacular acts will also provide entertainment and interactive installations will allow you to immerse yourself in the world of STEM. The student finalists will be interviewed by an eminent panel of over 80 judges.



For more information on this family event, visit www.btyoungscientist.com, or follow @BTYSTE on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or Snapchat (username: BTYSTE).