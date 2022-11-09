River Radio launches Christmas toy appeal for children of Derry

The annual River Radio Toy Appeal, in partnership with the Salvation Army, has launched again for its fourth year.

The toy appeal provides free toys for children in the North West with the mission that no child in the local area will go without a toy this Christmas.

Speaking to Derry News, River Radio Director, Gerard Doherty, said the appeal last year was a great success but this year's is shaping up to deliver even more toys than were sent out 12 months ago.

Last year, 5000 families were helped by the appeal with a projected 8000 families or more to receive support this year.

Gerard said the local community is so supportive every year as even more families need help this year amidst the cost of living crisis, "We see an increase every year. Obviously we had COVID and that put a strain on families and was a tough time and then this year we have the cost of living crisis. The demand is crazy.

"The appeal has grown every year. This started as an idea from my daughter, Yazmin. She came up with the idea and at the radio station, we just acted on it.

"We collect all the toys and then we give them to our charity partner, The Salvation Army, and they distribute them to families and kids in the North West area, so it all stays locally.

"The Salvation Army has a base in Derry and Limavady but that is why we use them as a charity partner, they have support in areas across Northern Ireland and we can refer people not in the North West to their local Salvation Army. It means we're not turning anyone away too.

"We believe that Christmas is so magical and we have to ensure all kids and families in the local area can escape the mad world to enjoy the magic of Christmas, especially if they have hit hard times during a bad time.

"That magic and escape can be the joy of the kids on Christmas morning opening their gift.

"All donations are highly appreciated and go to supporting local families and kids in the Northwest area this Chrtistmas."

To donate to the appeal, you can pop into their partner Toytown at Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre and buy an extra present and donate it there.

Alternatively, there are 22 drop box locations across the city and you can also email River Radio and they can collect.

For more information please visit: https:// riverradionorthwest.co.uk/

The list of stores and schools across the city that are drop off locations for the Toy Appeal