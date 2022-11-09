Search

09 Nov 2022

Derry's Ferry Clever celebrates one year of business in the city

"The people of Derry always support local and I feel so blessed they have supported me"

Derry's Ferry Clever celebrates one year of business in the city

Ferry clever owner, Christopher Ferry, pictured with Serena Terry, a.k.a Mammy Banter, just one of the many famous faces to pop into the store

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

09 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

Christopher Ferry, the mastermind behind ‘Ferry Clever,’ is celebrating the one year anniversary of opening his first shop front.

After lockdown success, Christopher- a graphic designer for around 15 years- opened his first store on Derry’s Bishop Street in November of last year.

The Derry native started the business during the first lockdown, around April 2020, as business for a graphic designer in the entertainment industry dried up with the pandemic.

Since then, his business and new store has seen a wave of success in its first year with viral social media appearances featuring famous faces and two major awards- including Retailer of the Year- at the North West Business Awards.

Ferry Clever won Retailer of the Year and Best Use of Marketing and Social Media at the NW Business Awards

Christopher also landed Northern Ireland's first ever partnership with Moonpig in March this year and over the last eight months has become the island's largest seller on their website.

Christopher ships his designs all over the world including the USA, Australia and China. He says he loves bringing a bit of Derry to the world and loves chatting to tourists in the store attempting to explain the likes of "Did ye aye?" and "Aye, Naw, Ano."

Speaking to Derry News about the last year, Christopher said it is a dream to work for himself and to scoop two major awards along the way.

He said: “I wasn’t making any money when the pandemic hit, so I knew I had to come up with something to work on for myself. 

"Over the years, working in retail and doing graphic design for other companies and their social media, I always wanted to do something for myself, I wasn't really happy.

"I always wanted to sell my graphic designs as a product and have something that was mine. Now what I do doesn't even feel like work."

Now, Christopher creates cards and gifts to make people laugh and smile, sitting with his design pad ready to create a card within the hour on the latest internet meme or trending joke.

Christopher also has celebrities such as Alan Carr and Tommy Tiernan featuring in his social media videos and popping into the store to help him make the city smile.

Christopher continued: "If I make a card and I don’t think it’ll either make someone laugh or pull at their heartstrings, I just start again. That is still my goal with every card. 

“The main reason for that goal was because I started this business during COVID and everybody was down in the dumps and really sad.  

“I just thought this was a great excuse to try and put a smile on people’s faces.”

Christopher landed Northern Ireland's first ever Moonpig partnership

Christopher says his favourite video to make was with local hero, Danny Quigley, "He is the nicest guy and has done so much for Derry," he said.

Inspired by the incredible charity work of people across the city, including Danny, Christopher also produces a charity card every month. 

Christopher says it is his way of giving back to the city that has supported him throughout his business journey and in Derry, 'local always supports local.'  

Christopher continues to keep his stock in many local businesses as well as stocking some other local businesses' art.

He added: "Derry is so good at supporting local businesses and people have been so good to me so it is nice to be able to give back.

"The people of Derry always support local and I feel so blessed they have supported me."

You can shop Ferry Clever online or pop down to the new store at 17-21 Bishop Street in Derry.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media