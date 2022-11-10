Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 10th November, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

• Elizabeth (Lizzie) Canning (née Magee), 57 King’s Lane, Ballykelly

• Maria Sherrard (née Doherty), 24 Fawney Road, Cross, Derry

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Canning (née Magee), 57 King’s Lane, Ballykelly

The death has taken place of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Canning (née Magee), 9th November 2022, beloved wife of the late Geordie, 57 King’s Lane, Ballykelly, loving mother of Maggie, Bridie, Evey, Mattie, Katie, Jerry, William, Michelle and the late George. Sadly missed by all her family, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral from her home on Friday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Finlough’s Church, Ballykelly. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Maria Sherrard (née Doherty), 24 Fawney Road, Cross, Derry

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Maria Sherrard (née Doherty) at Altnagelvin Hospital on 9th November 2022, late of 24 Fawney Road, Cross, Derry. Beloved wife of Seamus and loving mother of Mark, Julie, Paul, Barbara and Seamus. Devoted grandmother of Ryan, Niamh, Megan, Tillie, Barney, Caoimhin and the late Shauna R.I.P. and great grandmother of Rebecca. Dear sister of Tommy, Patricia , Margaret and the late Jim, Aggie and Nell R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence, family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Wake will commence at 12noon today (Thursday). Funeral on Saturday, 12th November, leaving at 9.15am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Ardmore, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if wished in lieu to Acute Care at Home WHSCT, c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be so sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons, grandchildren, great grand daughter, sisters, brothers and the entire family circle . St Benedict pray for her.

If you have a death or an obituary notice you wish to have included on Derry Now, please email: news@derrynow.com.