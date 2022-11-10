County Derry woman accused of stabbing friend in the head

A County Derry woman accused of stabbing her friend in the head while socialising at her house has been granted bail.

Rachel Thompson (27) of Lisnablagh Road, Coleraine, appeared via video link at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday in connection with the incident on November 9 2022.

The defendant spoke to indicate she understood the charges against her of threats to damage property, possessing an offensive weapon with intent and attempted grievous bodily harm.

A police officer said they were opposed to the bail application made by the defence, saying there was a likelihood of re-offending and interference with witnesses.

They told the court that police had responded to a report at around 2.26am on Wednesday morning alleging the injured party had been stabbed in the head.

On arrival, police found the injured party on the floor of the hallway with an injury along her hairline, while blood was located on the bathroom floor.

The injured party gave a verbal account of the incident at the time, along with a statement the following day claiming she had been assaulted by the defendant.

The officer told the court the injured party and her partner had been socialising with the defendant and her partner, the co-accused.

The complainant said there had been a 'verbal altercation', after which the defendant allegedly lifted a knife and charged towards her, prompting a physical altercation.

During the incident, she said the knife had connected with her head, causing her to require hospital treatment and four staples to the wound.

The injured party also claimed that the defendant had threatened to smash her windows.

Police then located the defendant and the co-accused on the A26 near the Seven Towers Roundabout outside Ballymena around four hours later.

At interview, Thompson denied the allegations, saying the injured party had started the altercation and claimed she had been injured during a domestic incident with her partner.

The court heard the defendant had six previous related convictions, posed a risk of re-offending and interference with witnesses, given she socialised in the same circles as the injured party.

Defence for Thompson argued that bail should be granted in the case as there was a suitable address over five miles from the injured party and that she had no need to be in Portstewart.

The judge recognised the 'valid concerns' of the police, but granted the defendant her own bail of £500, on condition she resides at an address in the Coleraine area.

He also imposed a curfew between 9.00pm and 7.00am on the defendant, with an electronic tag also to be fitted, and banned her from entering both Portstewart and Portrush.

The defendant was also barred from contact with both the injured party and her co-accused, 32-year-old Christopher Kennedy of Cappagh Green, Portstewart, who appeared in court on the same day.

Kennedy was charged with assisting an offender, driving while disqualified, with excess alcohol on his breath, having no insurance and no driving licence.

Again opposing bail, a police officer told the court that Kennedy had been stopped in a Volkswagen Jetta at around 6.20am in the company of the co-accused Rachel Thompson.

He was arrested at the scene and blew an evidential alcohol breath sample of 45mg.

The court heard Kennedy had 42 previous convictions, including 12 for having no insurance and a further number for driving while disqualified.

The officer said there was a risk of re-offending and interference with witnesses if he was granted bail, and also raised concerns about the proximity of his address to the injured party.

Defence for Kennedy pointed out that the injured party actually resided in Portrush and that it was her partner's address that was in close proximity to the defendant's.

They said Kennedy had recently appeared in another court and had been 'trying to turn his life around'.

“He hasn't made a very good start,” replied the judge, before denying Kennedy bail, saying he had shown 'complete disregard' for road traffic legislation.

Both Thompson and Kennedy are set to appear again at Coleraine Magistrates Court on December 5 2022.