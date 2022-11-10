St Columb's Magic Kingdom will dazzle this Yuletide.

Right from the get-go it was obvious Sean Cullen loved Christmas.

Sean, whose family is steeped in funfair heritage, was infectiously enthusiastic about the St Columb’s Magic Kingdom, which they are bringing to Derry in December.

Described as a winter experience, a magical light trail through the wonderful grounds of St Columb's Park, Sean said St Columb’s Magic Kingdom would be a place like no other in the heart of the city this festive season.

Sean and his grandson Freddy, the future generation of the Cullen Family Funfair - Keeping up the family funfair tradition.

“Originally the idea came from my cousin, Joanne,” said Sean. “As a family, we thought Derry was really missing something at Christmas, something to give it its full Christmassy atmosphere, so we decided, a year and a half ago, we would like to do something within Derry.

“I think it was covid that actually planted the seed of St Columb’s Magic Kingdom in our imaginations. People weren’t going anywhere. They couldn’t do anything.

“We thought to ourselves, ‘Christmas time's a nice time for families. Families want to be together’. During the pandemic that wasn’t happening, so we decided we were going to do something. Now, exactly what we were going to do was all up in the air,” laughed Sean. “We didn’t even know where the event would be staged, although we thought St Columb’s Park would be perfect.”

As they began their research, the Cullen’s realised most other Christmas events were being held in forests and locations outside cities, towns and villages.

Vintage carousel.

Sean said: “St Columb’s Park is within the city. It is very rarely used. In my opinion, it is not used enough. It is a beautiful space which I think could be used for a lot more events.

“So, we had a look around St Columb’s Park and the areas in which we felt we could run something really Christmassy for families in Derry.

“We looked at the running track at the bottom first. It is a great space, especially with its amazing backdrop of the city centre behind it.

“Then we looked through the rest of the park and St Columb’s Park House just called out to me as somewhere which was really beautiful, somewhere you could really enhance and give families a lovely Christmas experience,” said Sean.

Sean said the family decided they would incorporate a funfare element.

“However, that is not what the event is solely about,” he said. “St Columb’s Magic Kingdom is an experience.

“First, we want families to come and see lights, props, creations of illumination and colour, all the sort of features that are magical, especially at Christmas because Christmas is a magical time of the year.

“We got together with a few other teams which specialise in events like this. It has taken us a year to formulate this plan because sometimes it can be difficult to have an idea in your mind and translate it into reality.

“I am happy we have it there now. This is our first year running this event and I have to say, I am very excited, to say the least,” said Sean.

Cullen’s are into the ethos of supporting local businesses, according to Sean.

“When we go to specific areas, our family likes to support that area, whether it be Derry, Omagh, Letterkenny, Strabane. We like to bring in people from that area. So, through St Columb’s Magic Kingdom, we are supporting the whole area during the event. We are not giving it to big businesses from outside our own towns.

“The site is local and we tried to source companies which were based within Northern Ireland. Our lighting company does some of the bigger lighting creations across the country.

“We met the lighting team and put our concept to them and they said they could fulfil it. They made suggestions about how they could add to it.

“Cullen’s have been doing funfairs since 1860 so we did not have to source that elsewhere. We are putting traditional funfair equipment into this event. It won’t be your high thrill rides. They are family orientated rides. Vintage funfair,” said Sean.

But, not to worry, St Columb’s Magic Kingdom will also encompass dodgems, a waltzer and a twist, all family orientated rides.

“We are very conscious we have to cater for the fact that there may be teenagers visiting, as well as families with younger children,” said Sean.

“In our vintage section we will have the old fashioned helter skelter, a familiar favourite. We will also have the carousel, which again is a big favourite for families, as well as a traditional ferris wheel, similar to the one in the film Grease. The carriages will rotate and are completely open.

“We will also have our own traditionally styled stalls, local and continental stalls selling novelties, gifts, crafts.

“Joanne does all the catering so she is taking all of her catering out of her modern vans and putting it into traditional Christmas cabins, which will all be themed. There will be a great variety of food, Christmassy hot chocolate, people in costumes, toasted marshmallows. I love Christmas,” grinned Sean.

According to Sean, Santa will also be in his log cabin.

“As we know,” said Sean, “Santa is very magical and he will also be around the site. We also have the Grinch. Youngsters can also meet Santa in his log cabin and take a photograph with him.

“Visitors will then come out to a gardened area where they can see LED singing reindeers and moving characters. This will be really entertaining for the children.

“Of course there will also be letter boxes around the site where children will be able to post their letters to Santa. Mrs Claus will be walking through the site too. We will also be featuring local performance groups of elves who will be performing throughout.

“When visitors come through St Columb’s Magic Kingdom they will walk through a 15 foot led-lit, colour-changing tunnel. It will be quite magical.

“At the bottom of St Columb’s Park, facing the running track, there will be opportunities to use light-up LED photo frames. There will also be LED lighting props right through to the pathway, where the tree archway takes you up to St Columb’s Park House,” said Sean.

These zones will all have names, including the ‘Pathway of Sparkle’ where directly overhead there will be four huge crystal chandeliers suspended from the trees.

Around St Columb’s Park House there will be LED props including a huge owl.

“There will also be a fairy garden within St Columb’s Park House garden, where there will be mythical creatures like unicorns and giant frogs, foxes, swans, all constructed from LED lighting,” said Sean.

“In addition, we will have images projected onto St Columb’s Park House. It will be as if snow will be falling all around, as well as a vintage helter skelter and a restaurant serving teas, coffees and marshmallows.

“From entering the site until leaving, visitors will be entertained the whole time.”

Sean is immensely proud of his family’s funfair provenance.

“The company was established in 1860. It started off extremely small.

“My great grandfather was originally from Wterford originally and my grandfather was from Mayo. The family moved to the premises they have in Limavady Road approximately 90 years ago.

I have lived there my whole life. My mammy was called Carol and my daddy is called Thomas Cullen. Today, there are four Cullen brothers, Tommy, Svl (John) Joseph and Noel

“Within the four brothers, I am Tommy’s son and there are daughters and sons in business.

“The majority of us stay within business, cousins, uncles nieces nephews the whole lot.

“Day in day out, for a good nine months of the year, we are on the actual road. During January, February and March, the weather is so cruel, we spend time getting the equipment ready for the following year. We are extremely busy ourselves and we need that time to keep it up to the standard people are used to.

“We also have to bring in specialist companies to carry out all the testing that is required for the equipment.”

Tickets for a family are £29.50 (two adults and two children) plus a booking fee of £1.50. Adults are £9.50 plus a booking fee. Children are £7.50 plus booking fee. Children U2 are free. Children can be added to the family package.

Funfair customers pay on each individual ride. Prices have not increased through covid and the cost of living crisis. Rides are £3 and kiddie rides are £2.50.