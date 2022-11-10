Tyrone man jailed for touching McDonald's staff member inappropriately

A man who touched a staff member in McDonald's inappropriately and then struggled with police has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

Duane Francis Gérard Farry (33) whose address was given as Ashfield Gardens in Fintona County Tyrone admitted a series of charges that occurred on August 27 this year.

The court heard that police were called to a report of a female member of the staff at McDonald's on the Strand Road had been touched inappropriately by a drunken male.

Police attended and spoke to the defendant who became 'confrontational' and lashed out and struggled with police.

He tried to bite officers and one of them ended up with an injury to his knee.

The court heard that the female employee said she was cleaning and was approached by the defendant who grabbed her by the waist and pulled her against him.

The woman made clear she wanted nothing to do with him.

The incident was captured on CCTV and the defendant claimed that he was 'tickling' the woman.

He was apologetic about the incident.

Defence counsel Joe McCann said it was 'an unsavoury incident' and his client accepted it should never have happened.

He said the woman was entitled to do her job 'with dignity and respect.'

Farry was jailed for 4 months and ordered to pay the woman £400 in compensation.