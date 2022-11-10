Limited access to Derry City Cemetery this weekend

Access to the City Cemetery in Derry will be limited this weekend.
Visitors to the cemetery should note that the lower gate at Lone Moor Road will be closed from 12noon on Sunday, 13th November and will reopen on Monday, 14th November at 8.00am.
People are asked to enter and exit the cemetery through the Creggan gate only during this period.
This temporary closure is to facilitate the large numbers expected in the area and an increase in the volume of traffic due to a number of games being held at Celtic Park on Sunday.
Derry City and Strabane District Council apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate the public's cooperation to ensure everyone’s health and safety at this time.
