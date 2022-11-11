Marie Curie addresses Derry City Council about stark reality of terminally ill people dying in poverty 

Derry City councillors heard the stark reality that Derry and Strabane has the second highest rate of people dying in poverty in Northern Ireland when leading end of life charity Marie Curie made a presentation on Thursday night.



Representatives from the charity were asked to present to the council’s Health and Community Committee their findings from its Dying in Poverty campaign which urges a range of measures to help terminally ill people who are struggling with the cost of living at the end of their lives.



Marie Curie NI’s Public Affairs manager Austin Orr and Associate Director of Policy and Public Affairs Joan McEwan were invited to give a presentation in support of the council’s proposed motion to give the charity’s Dying in Poverty campaign.



The council has promised its full support by calling on Stormont and Westminster to implement the campaign’s demands.



Mr Orr outlined to councillors that its Dying In Poverty report, published in May of this year, showed that more than 2,000 people died in poverty in Northern Ireland in 2019 and that one in four terminally ill people of working age in Northern Ireland spent their end of life in poverty.



He said that after Belfast City Council, Derry City and Strabane District Council area had the highest rates of people dying in poverty of which 28% were working-aged people and 12% of those were aged 65 and over.



Marie Curie further told councillors that the current cost of living crisis will impact hardest on vulnerable groups, particularly those living with terminal illness who have lost their capacity to earn their own living.

Mr Orr explained that for those working who are diagnosed with terminal illness their standard of living is often negatively impacted due to reduced work hours or having to leave work entirely.

Additional factors include increased caring pressure on their partners or carers to reduce their working hours and increased energy bills due to in-home treatment and the need to maintain heating.



He also stressed that there could be increased travel costs for medical appointments and reduced welfare support as there is no Warm Home Discount Scheme in Northern Ireland and the Winter Fuel Payment is only available for those over 65.

Marie Curie is calling for the state pension to be given to those with a terminal diagnosis along with supplementary support such as pension credits.



The charity is also calling for more favourable conditions for withdrawal from private pensions and life insurance products to allow those with a terminal illness to be better supported in their final months.

Ms McEwan added: “Make no mistake that the current cost of living crisis - with the rising cost of gas, electricity and food - will have a devastating impact on terminally ill people who should be living every day as best they can, in comfort with support and without financial worry.”