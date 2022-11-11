Derry restaurant listed in 10 best restaurants on the island by National Geographic 

Derry's very own Pyke 'N' Pommes has been listed by National Geographic in the top 10 restaurants in Ireland.

Regarded as one of the most highly read magazines of all time with over 54 million subscribers, National Geographic released a list of '10 of the best restaurants in Ireland and Northern Ireland.'

"You won’t meet the rubber tyre man at Pyke 'N' Pommes, but you will get to tuck into a magnificently moist Legenderry Burger made from local wagyu beef, market fish cooked in a charcoal oven, or tacos topped with treats like porter braised brisket or battered pickled cauliflower," the review wrote.

"Expect bare bulbs, school chairs and student discounts — as well as can-do spirit and artery-clogging bliss."

Owner Kevin Pyke first started the business in 2013 in a food truck which evolved in 2015 into a container and a double decker bus, Decky, which both remain on the Foyle waterfront.

In 2015, Kevin retrofitted an old and beat-up shipping container into a fully equipped street food kitchen and took up permanent residence on the river front. The new eatery, POD, was soon joined by Decky- their carefully converted double decker bus

Now, with their popular restaurant on Derry's Strand Road- which opened in 2019- the team at Pyke 'N' Pommes are elated with their recent recognition.

Speaking to Derry News, Kevin said he can't believe they were selected, "All we do is burgers and tacos," he joked.

"I don't know how we were nominated, we didn't apply, but it is an honour. A friend of mine tagged me in it and I couldn't believe it.

"The other restaurants chosen seem in a different league, we are on the same page as Chapter One in Dublin; they are phenomenal.

"But, I suppose it's not just about the food; it's about the service and the story and the vibe in the place. I suppose that's the thing, there is more than just the cooking involved."

Kevin said they are nearly ten years in business now and he is forever grateful to all those who helped him get to where he is today, including the people of Derry, "We're nearly ten years now, which is amazing," he added.

"I want to thank the team and the people of the city and beyond who support us.

"There are so many people in my life who have got Pyke 'N' Pommes here. You can't thank everyone but I'd need to say thank you to Paul Barrett who is head chef in the restaurant- he has been with me since day dot nearly- my wife Paula for putting up with me over the years, and my parents, David and Carol, they helped me so much at the start.

"Derry has kept us going; we're a small wee city and we always look after each other."

You can find Pyke 'N' Pommes at 53-55 Strand Rd, Derry, BT48 7NS.