Derry Death Notices - Saturday 12th November, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Thomas (Tommy) Atkinson, formerly Tobermore, latterly of Ashlea Drive, Ballymoney

The death has taken place of Thomas (Tommy) Atkinson, 11th November 2022, (peacefully) at The Milesian Manor Nursing Home, Magherafelt, (aged 93 years), devoted Husband of Nellie, formerly of Wood Road, Tobermore and latterly of Ashlea Drive, Ballymoney, cherished father of Audrey, Mary and Reg, a loved father-in-law of Howard, Colin and Elizabeth, much adored granda to his seven grandsons and nine great grandchildren, dearest brother of Pansy and all his late brothers and sisters and their families. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Tuesday evening, 15th November from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral service in Kilcronaghan Parish Church, Tobermore on Wednesday, 16th November at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society, Kilcronaghan Parish Church and St. Patrick's Parish Church, Ballymoney, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Forever loved and sadly missed by his loving wife, family and family circle.

Sarah Margaret (Greta) Colhoun, 22 Prehen Park, Derry

The death has taken place of Sarah Margaret (Greta), 11th November 2022., (peacefully) at her home, 22 Prehen Park, Derry. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, a loving mother of David, Anne and Trevor. A devoted grandmother of Billy and Cydney. A much loved sister of Elizabeth and Rennie. A funeral service will take place on Monday, 14th November 2022 at 12noon in her late home followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if wished in lieu of flowers to First Derry Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Sylvia Dingley, 26 Grovemount Court, Derry BT47 5JP or Dementia NI, North City Business Centre, 2 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast, BT15 2GG. Greta will be sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends. At home with the Lord.

Margaret Annie (Margot) McCarter (née Burns), Derry

The death has occurred of Margaret Annie (Margot) McCarter (née Burns), 11th November 2022, (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre, loving wife of the late Scott, loving mother of Gillian and Ian, mother-in-law of Billy and Alison and devoted Nana to Alexander, Patrick, Paige, Oliver and Scott. House private please. Funeral service in Holy Trinity Church, Culmore on Sunday at 1.30pm followed by a private family committal in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Cancer Research C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Peace perfect peace.

Sarah (Yvonne) Neely-Gill (née Ballantine), 25 Glenside Gardens, Derry

The death has occurred of Sarah (Yvonne) Neely-Gill (née Ballantine), 10th November 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, wife of Danno, 25 Glenside Gardens, loving mother of Keith, Leanne, Mark and Nicole, mother-in-law of Katrina, a much loved grandmother and dear sister of Edna. Funeral service in her home on Sunday at 1.30pm followed by interment in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 41), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, BT47 6SB. The Lord is my shepherd.

Annie Isobel Paul (née Currie), 25 Carmean Road, Moneymore

The death has taken place of Annie Isobel Paul (née Currie), 11th November 2022, (peacefully) at her son Jack’s home, 25 Carmean Road, Moneymore, (in her 102nd year) dearly beloved wife of the late Bobby, much loved and devoted mother of Majorie, Jennifer, Jack and the late Leslie, Sylvia, Victor and Raymond, cherished mother-in-law of Mervyn, Sally and the late Margaret, Tom and Gabriel, also a loving granny, great-granny and great-great-granny and a dear sister-in-law. Family and friends welcome at Jack’s home. Funeral from Jack’s home, Sunday, 13th November at 1.45pm, for service in St. John’s Parish Church, Moneymore at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Dementia NI, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donation’s A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by her family and the entire family circle.

Josie Trainor (née Kelly), 60 Moneyneena Road, Moneyneena

The death has taken place of Josie Trainor (née Kelly), 11th November 2022, (peacefully) at her home, 60 Moneyneena Road, Moneyneena surrounded by her loving family. Wife of Hughie, loving mother to Bernie, Philip, Gregory, Claire and Adie and much loved grandmother to Michael, Jamie, Ronan, Ryan, Aaron and Olivia. Sister of the late Brendan Kelly, Betty McGillian and Bridie Kearney, Mother in law of Colette, Eoghan and Karen. Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews and extended family circle. Josie’s remains will leave her late home, 60 Moneyneena Road on Sunday at 12.30pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in St Patricks Church, Keenaught followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family time 10.00pm to 10.00am. You were a wonderful mother, one that never grew old. Your smile was made of sunshine and your heart of solid gold. The day you left and gained your wings our hearts just broke in two. We wish you could have stayed with us, but Heaven needed you. Loved and missed very much. St Jude, Pray for her.

