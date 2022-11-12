FAI Cup: Traffic disruption for Derry City fans heading to Dublin

As excitement continues to build for Sunday’s FAI Cup Final in Dublin, some advice has been issued for any fans travelling to the game.

Ballygawley Traffic Diversions - For anyone travelling to Dublin on Sunday, 13th November, there will be traffic diversions in place at Augher Point Road on the A5 to facilitate traffic travelling towards Ballygawley.

Traffic will be diverted along the Augher Point Road into Augher.

When in Augher, match traffic should then turn left towards Ballygawley for the onward journey to Dublin.

Supporters are advised to allow sufficient time for their journey to Dublin.

The diversion may cause some delay and where possible, those attending the match may wish to seek alternatives routes where possible.

Please note: Any traffic which has not past the Augher Point Road diversion by 10.15am on Sunday morning can expect to be held until at least 11,15am unless they use the diversion or seek an alternative route.

This may have an impact on travelling coaches/busses heading for the match on Sunday as part of that road may not be suitable for large vehicles.