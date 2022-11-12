Derry man described as being in 'tempestuous relationship' jailed for domestic violence

A Derry man has been jailed at the local Magistrate's Court on Friday for three incidents of domestic violence against a female during what was described in court as a 'tempestuous relationship.'

William Courtney (37) of Barnewall Place in Derry admitted charges relating to three separate incidents.

The court heard that on March 12 2022 the injured party told police that she had been drinking with the defendant and an argument broke out.

She said that Courtney had grabbed a chair and hit her on the right arm.

He then followed her to the bathroom and banged her head on a window breaking the glass.

He also kneed her in the side.

When arrested Courtney had a small quantity of drugs on him.

At interview he denied the assault and admitted the drugs.

The court also heard that on May 2 this year police received a 999 call from the same victim who said Courtney was outside the property she was in being verbally abusive.

She said she had been in his company earlier drinking and an argument started.

The woman said she had gone outside and Courtney had run at her and she believed she was going to be assaulted.

She said he then followed her and her friend to her friend's address and was abusive.

When arrested Courtney became aggressive and at one stage tried to spit in an officer's face but missed.

When questioned about the offences he denied the assault and when asked about the spitting he said he was clearing his throat.

When told he had missed the officer Courtney said 'he deserved it.'

On August 25 the court heard that police were called to an address and the injured party was heard in an upstairs bedroom.

She called to police to come in and when the police said the door was locked she shouted for them to break it down.

The defendant eventually opened the door and the injured party was found in 'an upset and distressed state.'

She told police she had been with the defendant and he had grabbed her round the throat when she was lying in bed.

She also said he threw cups around the room.

When interviewed Courtney said that when the injured party was sober' things were good ' but when she took alcohol she phoned the police.

He said he had asked her to leave the property and only pulled at her to try and get her to leave.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client had had a lot of time to' reflect on his behaviour '.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he would get credit for his guilty plea.