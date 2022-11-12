Goal-happy Institute win again!

Newington 1

Institute 4

Institute made it twelve goals and two wins in the space of five days as they hammered Newington in Belfast on Saturday.

Brian Donaghey’s team had ‘Stute historians searching their memories for the last time they scored eight goals in a game last week when they hammered Knockbreda 8-1 at the Brandywell, a feat that the club had not achieved since 1997.

Buoyed by that win, ‘Stute were in confident mood heading into Saturday’s game at Solitude, a ground where they drew 3-3 back in September.

On that occasion, ‘Stute gave away a 3-0 lead and ended a game they should have won easily with a single point, but a repeat was never on the cards at the weekend.

Jamie McCormick, who scored twice against Knockbreda in midweek, unsurprisingly kept his place in the team, with regular striker Cathair Friel having to make do with a place on the substitutes’ bench.

‘Stute started the game strongly and were two goals to the good within 10 minutes. The opening goal came within minutes as Ronan McAleer’s cross took a wicked deflection off a Newington defender and ended up in the net to give the visitors the perfect start.

Within minutes it was 2-0, when Mark McFadden’s effort crashed back off the crossbar, and into the path of Andrew Whiteside who made no mistake with the rebound.

The game settled down after that blistering start, but there seemed to be no way through for Newington as ‘Stute continued to create the better chances.

Just past the half hour mark, ‘Stute were given the chance to go three goals clear when they were awarded a penalty and Jamie Dunne made no mistake from 12 yards, scoring his third goal in two games.

Newington threatened another comeback when they scrambled the ball in from a long throw just past the hour mark, and they piled on the pressure after that. The home side forced a good point-blank save from ‘Stute goalkeeper Dylan Doherty, before they had an effort come back off the bar as ‘Stute hung on to their lead.

But the three points were finally decided on 89 minutes when Dunne finished well for his second goal, a win that takes ‘Stute up to seventh place in the Lough 41 Championship.