Search

12 Nov 2022

Goal-happy Institute win again!

12 goals in a week for Brian Donaghey's team

Institute

Institute won easily at Newington.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

12 Nov 2022 10:33 PM

Newington 1

Institute 4

Institute made it twelve goals and two wins in the space of five days as they hammered Newington in Belfast on Saturday.

Brian Donaghey’s team had ‘Stute historians searching their memories for the last time they scored eight goals in a game last week when they hammered Knockbreda 8-1 at the Brandywell, a feat that the club had not achieved since 1997.

Buoyed by that win, ‘Stute were in confident mood heading into Saturday’s game at Solitude, a ground where they drew 3-3 back in September.

On that occasion, ‘Stute gave away a 3-0 lead and ended a game they should have won easily with a single point, but a repeat was never on the cards at the weekend.

Jamie McCormick, who scored twice against Knockbreda in midweek, unsurprisingly kept his place in the team, with regular striker Cathair Friel having to make do with a place on the substitutes’ bench.

‘Stute started the game strongly and were two goals to the good within 10 minutes. The opening goal came within minutes as Ronan McAleer’s cross took a wicked deflection off a Newington defender and ended up in the net to give the visitors the perfect start.

Within minutes it was 2-0, when Mark McFadden’s effort crashed back off the crossbar, and into the path of Andrew Whiteside who made no mistake with the rebound.

The game settled down after that blistering start, but there seemed to be no way through for Newington as ‘Stute continued to create the better chances.

Just past the half hour mark, ‘Stute were given the chance to go three goals clear when they were awarded a penalty and Jamie Dunne made no mistake from 12 yards, scoring his third goal in two games.

Newington threatened another comeback when they scrambled the ball in from a long throw just past the hour mark, and they piled on the pressure after that. The home side forced a good point-blank save from ‘Stute goalkeeper Dylan Doherty, before they had an effort come back off the bar as ‘Stute hung on to their lead.

But the three points were finally decided on 89 minutes when Dunne finished well for his second goal, a win that takes ‘Stute up to seventh place in the Lough 41 Championship.

 

 

 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media